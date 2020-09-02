HITACHI Capital Vehicle Solutions (HCVS) has partnered with TMC to offer customers an additional range of services to enable fleets to cut costs and emissions.

TMC will be providing mileage capture and audit services to HCVS’ customer base, including company car, LCV and grey fleet drivers. This will enable employees to be reimbursed for business trips and deductions for private usage on fuel cards.

TMC’s app, Mileage Track, is key to these services. The app can automatically capture business trips by linking to the vehicle’s Bluetooth, meaning every business trip is recorded. This reduces admin for the drivers and also enables HCVS to identify where electric vehicles could be successfully deployed based on the journeys the vehicle makes.

TMC will also be offering HCVS clients their iQ product range – designed to help deliver benefits to employees in the most cost effective way whether that be fuel cards, company cars or cash allowances.

Andy Fuller, Head of Corporate Sales at HCVS said “We’re pleased to offer greater value to our customers thanks to this partnership. We are committed to providing data led solutions to help customers optimise their fleets.

“This partnership supports our unique offering to make electrification a reality for our customers; as journey data is key not only for expenses and time administration and management, but also understanding viability for electrification.”

The partnership is designed to deliver further cost savings, insight and added value to Hitachi’s customer base, areas that both HCVS and TMC are heavily focused on.

Paul Hollick, Managing Director of TMC said “We are delighted to have been selected as Hitachi’s chosen partner, and share the same mission to reduce fleet costs and emissions and improve driver safety and experience.

“From the recording of business mileage, payroll services for employee reimbursement or deduction for any personal use on fuel cards to the identification of vehicles that could be swapped for EVs, our range of data-led services will give Hitachi’s clients the information they need to optimise their fleets.”