Hitachi ZeroCarbon launches end-to-end EV fleet solutions to accelerate commercial electrification

Hitachi ZeroCarbon has launched a new suite of integrated EV fleet solutions aimed at accelerating the commercial transition to electrified transport. Drawing on insights from the world’s largest EV fleet trial, the company is offering a one-stop approach covering every aspect of fleet electrification — from initial planning and financing to ongoing battery optimisation and charging operations.

With legislation mandating that all new vehicles must be zero-emission by 2035 in many parts of Europe, the launch comes at a critical time for fleet operators. Hitachi’s latest offering includes a series of modular services designed to address each fleet’s unique position on the road to electrification.

Newly launched solutions include ZeroCarbon Fleet, which optimises vehicle charging and battery performance; ZeroCarbon Charge, a 24/7 managed service platform offering real-time monitoring, tariff optimisation and load balancing; ZeroCarbon BatteryManager, a tool to extend battery life and residual value; and ZeroCarbon Strategy, a tailored consulting service that supports site assessments, TCO modelling and access to financing.

These innovations have been shaped by Hitachi’s involvement in Optimise Prime — a UK-based trial involving more than 8,000 EVs. The resulting suite reflects a data-driven understanding of real-world fleet challenges.

Mike Nugent, chief revenue officer at Hitachi ZeroCarbon, said: “We understand that every business is unique, and has its own set of decarbonisation challenges, so we’re proud to have curated a service that threads the entire process together in one seamless offering. Our customers are telling us they don’t know where to start, and need support through every step of the journey.

“That’s why we combine bespoke strategies with a people-first approach to transformation, showing how close management of charge infrastructure and battery assets can deliver real business value. We are experts at taking the complexity out of electrification, and removing capital constraints, so operators can enjoy greater benefits, sooner.”

Stig Tvergrov at Posten Bring, one of Hitachi ZeroCarbon’s key customers, added: “We operate in a challenging environment where the conditions can change dramatically based on season. We needed a resilient and proven electrification partner that had the solutions to anticipate challenges and address them before they materialised.

“Hitachi’s ZeroCarbon’s end-to-end service ticked a lot of boxes, and through our deployment of ZeroCarbon Charge, we achieved complete visibility into the health and performance of our key battery assets, so we can optimise our vehicles based on route, journey, or condition. The service plugged seamlessly into our existing site hardware and software too, which meant no disruption during installation. It led to us having complete visibility over both vehicles and chargers, allowing us to rely on new technology and help us towards achieving our climate goals early.”

Hitachi ZeroCarbon already manages over 1,000 EV assets across Europe, North America and Asia. The new offering is fully technology agnostic, integrating easily with existing hardware and software, and comes backed by round-the-clock support and data science expertise to maximise EV performance.