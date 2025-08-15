  
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube
Subscribe

HITRANS-led project secures funding to grow north-west Scotland’s EV infrastructure

More than £3m has been allocated to boost electric vehicle charging across Argyll and Bute, Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles through a project led by HITRANS.

Ryan Fowler

15 August 2025

, , ,

SHARE

3c10e958a30a4a4d9baabd1fbb8ef265

More than £3m has been awarded to a consortium of local authorities in north-west Scotland to expand public electric vehicle charging provision in partnership with the private sector.

The project, led by the Highlands and Islands Transport Partnership (HITRANS), involves Argyll and Bute, Orkney, Shetland and Comhairle nan Eilean Siar (Western Isles) councils.

The funding forms part of the Scottish Government’s £30m Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Fund (EVIF).

Since 2011, over £65m has been invested by the Scottish Government in public EV charging, creating one of the most comprehensive networks in the UK with more than 7,000 public charge points.

The Government met its target of 6,000 public charge points in October 2024, two years ahead of schedule, and aims to create a further 24,000 by 2030, largely funded by the private sector.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport Fiona Hyslop said: “I’m delighted to announce the latest award from our £30m Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Fund, to encourage greater private sector investment in the EV charging network.

“The Scottish Government has set out a route map to deliver on our vision for public EV charging infrastructure in Scotland and ambition to create 24,000 additional public charge points by 2030, largely funded and delivered by the private sector.

“In addition to the public funding from EVIF, we anticipate the private sector investing at least an additional £30m of its own capital, meaning public funding should be prioritised for those areas of Scotland less likely to benefit from stand-alone private sector investment in public EV charging infrastructure.

“This includes rural and island communities like those which will be served by this north-west Scotland project led by HITRANS. I look forward to hearing how the EVIF project helps EV drivers across this region, and all of Scotland, over the coming months and years.”

HITRANS partnership director Ranald Robertson said: “HITRANS and partner Councils are delighted to secure this multi-year funding for the expansion of the electric vehicle charging network across Argyll and Bute and the Northern and Western Isles.

“Collaborating across the region to share our resource and challenges has highlighted some unique opportunities that we are keen to explore in parallel, such as the abundant renewable energy generation in the area.

“Our aim is to grow a regional charging network that is financially self-sustaining and locally powered as much as possible. This investment will help support a just transition to a more environmentally sustainable, reliable and affordable transport network.”

Councillor John Armour, Argyll and Bute Council’s policy lead for roads, transport and amenity services, said: “This is great news for Argyll and Bute.

“We have been working closely with Transport Scotland for some time now to develop our bid for the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Fund, and we are extremely grateful to receive this funding award.

“We have a strategy in place that has identified over 80 potential sites for new electric chargers in the area.

“This funding will enable us to start looking at what is affordable and how we prioritise the development of the network.

“We already have 37 electric chargers in Argyll and Bute that are well used, and we are looking forward to seeing many more in the next few years.”

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook Whatsapp

Sign up to our newsletter

Subscribe
astor logo progress2 1
© Astor Media Limited 2025
lbf
Leasing Broker Federation Associate Member 2025
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE