  
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube
Subscribe

HMRC splits EV advisory rates between home and public charging

From September, HMRC’s advisory rate for EV charging will be 8p per mile for home charging and 12p per mile for public charging.

Dylan Robertson

22 August 2025

, , ,

SHARE

HMRC EV

HMRC has updated its fuel reimbursement advisory rates, now differentiating between home and public electric vehicle (EV) charging and updating diesel per-mile costs.

The new rates apply to businesses reimbursing employees for business travel in company cars, and employees repaying the cost of fuel used for private travel.

From September, HMRC’s advisory rate for EV charging will be 8p per mile for home charging and 12p per mile for public charging.

This is based on the Office for National Statistics’ (ONS) latest estimate of electricity prices and Zapmap’s public charging price index for chargers under 50kW.

Fleets can use higher than advised rates, but must prove that per-mile costs are higher.

Previously, fleets were advised by HMRC to reimburse their EV drivers 7p per mile, regardless of charging location.

HMRC classifies hybrid cars as petrol or diesel.

Diesel cars with engines under 1600cc have a per-mile rate of 12p, diesels under 2000cc are advised at 13p and diesels over 2000cc are advised at 18p per mile.

Petrol advisory rates have remained the same, but diesel rates have increased slightly to reflect the recent increase in fuel prices.

Petrol cars with engines under 1400cc have an advisory rate of 12p per mile. Petrol engines under 2000cc have a rate of 14p per mile and engines under 2000cc have an advisory rate of 22p per mile.

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook Whatsapp

Sign up to our newsletter

Subscribe
astor logo progress2 1
© Astor Media Limited 2025
lbf
Leasing Broker Federation Associate Member 2025
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE