Holiday traffic to cause delays of up to 50 minutes – RAC

Data from the RAC and transport expert INRIX suggests that holiday traffic, as schools break up for the summer, could interfere with commuters, causing mid-week delays of up to 50 minutes.

It suggested that 13.9 million journeys are planned between 21st July and 24th July, the busiest mid-week period since records began.

INRIX predicts that holiday traffic delays will begin as early as Tuesday 22nd July, when most English schools finish for the summer.

It predicts that the first route to see heavy congestion will be the M40 northbound, between Gaydon (J12) and the M42 exit (J3A), which could see delays of up to 40 minutes as early as the morning.

From 4pm, it predicted delays of up to 50 minutes on the M1 northbound, between J12 and J16, and the M4 westbound, between the Pilning Interchange (J22), and Newport (J26), crossing the Prince of Wales Bridge.

On Wednesday, late afternoon and early evening delays are expected, on both the M1 northbound, between Leicester (J22) and Nottingham (J26), as well as the M25 anticlockwise, from Sevenoaks (J4) to the Dartford Crossing.

Nick Mullender, mobile servicing and repairs team leader at the RAC, said: “Normally the weekend bears the brunt of getaway traffic but this year we’re expecting ‘midweek mayhem’ as schools finish for summer.

“We typically see a peak on ‘Frantic Friday’ when holidaymakers share the roads with commuters heading home, but our figures indicate these trips will now be spread across several days with millions more weekday journeys planned.

“To avoid the worst of the traffic, travel outside peak times and steer well clear of morning and evening rush hours.”

The main choke-point on Thursday is expected to be on the M60 clockwise, between J7 and J18, from 1pm to 7pm.

On Friday, delays are expected to set in from 10am, with the worst delays expected on the M5, between J25 near Taunton and J15, the M4 interchange, and the M25 anticlockwise between J4 and the Dartford Crossing.

Smaller delays are also expected on Monday, likely on the M25 anticlockwise, between J17 and J12.