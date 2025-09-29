  
Holman MD Nick Caller promoted to support company’s growth

Nick Caller, who led Holman UK as MD since 2019, has been promoted to executive vice president for sales and client relations.

Milly Standing

29 September 2025

Row of chairs with one odd one out Job opportunity recruitment concept

Fleet management and funding services firm Holman has instigated a leadership transition to support the company’s continued growth.

Nick Caller, who has led Holman UK as managing director since 2019, has been promoted to executive vice president for sales and client relations at Holman’s global headquarters in New Jersey, USA.

Under Caller’s leadership, Holman UK said it achieved milestones, driving revenue growth, expanding its workforce, opening a second office in Birmingham, and positioning the organisation for long-term success.

As part of this promotion, David Hunt, who joined Holman a year ago and currently serves as chief operating officer, will take on the role of interim managing director for Holman UK.

Rick Tousaw, executive vice president for international operations, will continue to provide strategic oversight.

Holman UK said Hunt brings extensive industry experience, including 14 years as managing director of Ryder UK.

Hunt said: “Having worked with the team over the past year, I know first-hand the talent and commitment here. I look forward to building on our strong foundation and delivering even greater value for our customers.”

Both Hunt and Tousaw will attend Holman’s annual Customer Forum in October. The forum will offer customers the opportunity to meet the leadership and hear about Holman’s strategic direction.

Hunt added: “It’s an exciting time for Holman, and the Customer Forum is a great opportunity to kick things off. Rick and I are looking forward to meeting our customers and continuing to grow those partnerships.”

Tousaw said: “This transition will ensure stability and continued success for Holman UK and the fleets in our care. With David’s leadership and our talented team, we’re well-positioned for the future.”

Caller added: “I’m proud of what we’ve achieved in the UK and grateful for the team’s dedication. I look forward to seeing Holman UK continue to thrive and am excited to contribute to Holman’s global growth in my new role.”

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
