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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/holman-raises-48k-to-support-local-communities/

Holman UK’s annual fleet industry Charity Golf Day, supported by commercial partners and customers, raised £47,880 for community projects and educational initiatives across the UK.

The fleet management firm held the event at Bowood Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort in Wiltshire, and intended to reinforce Holman’s longstanding focus on giving back through United Way, the charitable organisation dedicated to creating change in the communities where Holman operates.

The total raised surpasses last year’s amount of £40,500.

Sponsors who donated to the record amount included MIS Conversions, Egertons, Geotab, Plantexpand, Fleet Scout by Sopp+Sopp, Nexus, Bott, Enterprise Mobility, Manheim Cox Automotive, and Vanaways.

The annual charity golf day brings together more than 80 Holman colleagues, customers and business partners in support of a shared goal: strengthening local communities and creating opportunities for future generations.

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Globally, Holman has supported charitable causes and community investment for over 80 years.

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In the last 12 months, more than $1.4m has been raised globally for more than 700 charities.

Nick Hay, managing director of Holman UK, said: “In my first weeks at Holman, I’ve already seen how strongly our values are reflected in the way we support our communities.