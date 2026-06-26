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Holman raises £48k to support local communities

The event, at Bowood Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort in Wiltshire, was intended to reinforce Holman’s longstanding focus on giving back through United Way.

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Holman UK’s annual fleet industry Charity Golf Day, supported by commercial partners and customers, raised £47,880 for community projects and educational initiatives across the UK.

The fleet management firm held the event at Bowood Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort in Wiltshire, and intended to reinforce Holman’s longstanding focus on giving back through United Way, the charitable organisation dedicated to creating change in the communities where Holman operates.

The total raised surpasses last year’s amount of £40,500.

Sponsors who donated to the record amount included MIS Conversions, Egertons, Geotab, Plantexpand, Fleet Scout by Sopp+Sopp, Nexus, Bott, Enterprise Mobility, Manheim Cox Automotive, and Vanaways.

The annual charity golf day brings together more than 80 Holman colleagues, customers and business partners in support of a shared goal: strengthening local communities and creating opportunities for future generations.

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Globally, Holman has supported charitable causes and community investment for over 80 years.

In the last 12 months, more than $1.4m has been raised globally for more than 700 charities.

Nick Hay, managing director of Holman UK, said: “In my first weeks at Holman, I’ve already seen how strongly our values are reflected in the way we support our communities.

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“The success of this event is a great example of what that looks like in action, and truly highlights how deeply embedded community support is within Holman’s culture.”

Funds raised on the golf day will help support projects focused on literacy and educational opportunities for children in schools with higher levels of need.

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Among the initiatives supported is a literacy programme at a school in Birmingham, through the creation of a dedicated Reading Oasis space.

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The project renovated an underused area into an inspiring environment for young readers, complete with new furniture, plants, decorations, and beanbags, and included the donation of more than 1,000 books.

Every child at the school was also given a book to take home.

Holman’s community efforts also extend beyond fundraising, with colleagues regularly taking part in volunteer days such as litter-picking initiatives around local offices.

In addition, 1,500 craft kits have been distributed to schools in Birmingham, to support creativity, learning and engagement for young people.

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Jane Hudson Jones, CEO at United Way, said: “Everyone at United Way UK is incredibly grateful to Holman and all those who took part in making this year’s Golf Day such a success.

“Raising £47,880 is an outstanding achievement and will make a real difference to the communities we serve, helping us deliver vital local support as well as creating more school libraries through our Reading Oasis programme.

“This is a great example of what can be achieved when businesses come together with a shared commitment to strengthening local communities.”

United Way has now installed, or pledged, 67 libraries with more than 16,500 at-risk children given access to them, with over £400,000 raised through individual and corporate donors and 74,099 books supplied.

Speaking at the event, Catherine Steel, HR director at Holman highlighted the importance of creating tangible outcomes through charitable giving.

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She added: “We are incredibly proud of what we can give back to our communities.

“The money raised through events like this delivers real benefits and creates opportunities for young people who need them most. It’s about raising real money that has a real impact.”

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