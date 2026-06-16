Nick Hay joins from supply chain specialist Gist, where he was CEO.

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/holman-uk-selects-nick-hay-as-md-nick-caller-moves-to-global-role/

Vehicle management, fleet solutions and leasing firm Holman UK has selected Nick Hay (pictured) as managing director, following the promotion of Nick Caller to a global role at Holman’s US headquarters.

Hay joins from supply chain specialist Gist, where he was CEO, and brings more than 30 years of experience in logistics.

Previously, he was CEO of Fowler Welch and managing director of Samworth Brothers Distribution.

Holman UK said Hay’s appointment comes at a pivotal time, as it advances in leasing and fleet lifecycle management.

Hay said: “This is the most excited I have been about a new role in many years. As I have got to know Holman, I have been struck by the strength of its culture and the real value its services deliver for customers.

“Combining that culture and service offering with long-term ownership creates a strong foundation for growth. I am looking forward to getting to know the team, our customers and our suppliers as we continue to strengthen Holman’s position in the UK.”

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After Caller was promoted to the global role, David Hunt served as interim managing director, while Rick Tousaw, executive vice president of international operations oversaw the leadership transition.

Tousaw said: “We are delighted to welcome Nick to Holman UK at an important stage in our growth journey. I also want to personally thank David for his leadership and steady guidance during his time serving as interim managing director.