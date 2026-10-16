Honda adds simulated gears, driver monitoring to Civic e:HEV

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/honda-adds-simulated-gears-driver-monitoring-to-civic-ehev/

Honda has added S+ Shift, the simulated gearbox first seen on the Prelude, along with driver monitoring, to the Civic e:HEV.

The Sport trim has also gained a 12-speaker Bose sound system, red stitching, and a gloss black shark-fin antenna.

S+ Shift adds eight simulated gears, controlled via the steering wheel mounted paddles. The system features varying rates of engine braking, rev-matching between gears, and amplified engine sound via Active Sound Control (ASC).

It is fitted as standard on the Sport and Advance trim levels.

As before, the Civic is exclusively available as a hybrid, with a CVT gearbox, and the simulated gears are not used during normal driving.

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A new colour, Meteoroid Grey, has joined the range of premium colour options.

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Orders for the updated Honda Civic e:HEV are open now, priced from £34,325.