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Honda e:Ny1 goes off sale in UK after US EV cancellations

The brand now offers no electric cars for sale in the UK.

Dylan Robertson

16 April 2026

EV & Sustainability

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Honda e:ny1

Honda has closed orders for the e:Ny1 electric vehicle (EV) in the UK, a month after it announced that it was cancelling a number of future EV models.

The brand now offers no electric cars for sale in the UK.

Honda confirmed that the e:Ny1 was “entering the final stage of its model lifecycle” in a statement to Business Motoring.

Some dealers do have remaining e:Ny1 stock, but supply is limited.

In March 2026, Honda announced that it was cancelling three EVs which were in development, all of which were primarily intended for the US market.

Honda said the move was intended to improve profitability, which was reduced due to US tariffs and its declining competitiveness in the Asian market.

The brand now offers a range made up exclusively of hybrid and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models in the UK.

However, it recently confirmed that it would bring the Super-N EV to the UK in the summer.

The Super-N is based on a Japanese market ‘Kei’ car, a class of ultra-compact cars.

It is set to go on sale in the UK from July, with prices starting under £20,000.

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