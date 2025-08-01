  
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube
Subscribe

Honda facelifts Civic e:HEV with extra equipment, styling tweaks

Sport models now feature a heated steering wheel and a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster.

Dylan Robertson

1 August 2025

SHARE

Honda Civic e:HEV

Honda has facelifted the Civic e:HEV, with updated interior and exterior styling and additional equipment.

The front grille and headlight surrounds have been redesigned, with the grille now finished in gloss black.

Two-tone diamond cut 18-inch wheels feature on Advance and Sport models, finished in grey and black respectively.

The front fog lights have been removed, and sport models now feature a heated steering wheel and a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster.

Elegance models add wireless charging and an automatically dimming rear view mirror, while Advance models have additional interior lighting.

All models have a black headliner as well as matt chrome air vent surrounds.

The self-charging hybrid powertrain is unchanged, retaining a 2.0-litre four cylinder engine paired with an electric motor for 184PS.

The Civic is now offered only as a hybrid, following the discontinuation of the Civic Type R

Seabed Blue has replaced Premium Crystal Blue in the Civic’s colour palette.

Optional accent colours including Berlina Black, Nordic Silver and Patina Bronze are now available.

Platinum White Pearl, Sonic Grey Pearl, Crystal Black Pearl and Premium Crystal Red Metallic continue to be offered.

Rebecca Adamson, head of automobile at Honda UK, said: “The Civic, in its 11th generation is an integral part of Honda’s heritage, and the latest iteration further builds on its award winning and excellent reputation. 

“It delivers the dynamic performance, adaptability and style that Honda customers have come to expect.

“With performance that excites, along with an updated interior styling and exterior design, the all-new Civic with its advanced hybrid powertrain is the perfect mix of efficiency and driving pleasure.”

All Honda Civic e:HEV models include Honda’s SENSING suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including forward collision warning.

Orders are now open with prices starting at £33,795 for the Civic Elegance, while Sport models cost £35,395 and Advance models cost £38,695.

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook Whatsapp

Sign up to our newsletter

Subscribe
astor logo progress2 1
© Astor Media Limited 2025
lbf
Leasing Broker Federation Associate Member 2025
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE