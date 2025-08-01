Honda facelifts Civic e:HEV with extra equipment, styling tweaks

Honda has facelifted the Civic e:HEV, with updated interior and exterior styling and additional equipment.

The front grille and headlight surrounds have been redesigned, with the grille now finished in gloss black.

Two-tone diamond cut 18-inch wheels feature on Advance and Sport models, finished in grey and black respectively.

The front fog lights have been removed, and sport models now feature a heated steering wheel and a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster.

Elegance models add wireless charging and an automatically dimming rear view mirror, while Advance models have additional interior lighting.

All models have a black headliner as well as matt chrome air vent surrounds.

The self-charging hybrid powertrain is unchanged, retaining a 2.0-litre four cylinder engine paired with an electric motor for 184PS.

The Civic is now offered only as a hybrid, following the discontinuation of the Civic Type R

Seabed Blue has replaced Premium Crystal Blue in the Civic’s colour palette.

Optional accent colours including Berlina Black, Nordic Silver and Patina Bronze are now available.

Platinum White Pearl, Sonic Grey Pearl, Crystal Black Pearl and Premium Crystal Red Metallic continue to be offered.

Rebecca Adamson, head of automobile at Honda UK, said: “The Civic, in its 11th generation is an integral part of Honda’s heritage, and the latest iteration further builds on its award winning and excellent reputation.

“It delivers the dynamic performance, adaptability and style that Honda customers have come to expect.

“With performance that excites, along with an updated interior styling and exterior design, the all-new Civic with its advanced hybrid powertrain is the perfect mix of efficiency and driving pleasure.”

All Honda Civic e:HEV models include Honda’s SENSING suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including forward collision warning.

Orders are now open with prices starting at £33,795 for the Civic Elegance, while Sport models cost £35,395 and Advance models cost £38,695.