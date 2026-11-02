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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/honda-reduces-cr-v-and-zr-v-pricing/

Honda has reduced the pricing of its CR-V and ZR-V SUVs, including the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) CR-V, effective from today (2nd November).

The CR-V e:HEV now starts from £43,995 for the Elegance trim, down from £48,075, while the Advance trim is now priced from £46,995, a cut of over £4,000.

CR-V e:PHEV models start from £44,995, down from £47,795. The range-topping Honda CR-V e:PHEV Advance Tech now starts at £47,995, compared with £50,675 previously.

For the ZR-V, the new base price is £35,215, down from £37,225. Sport and Advance trims are priced from £37,455 and £39,585 respectively, representing price cuts of around £2,000

Michael Doyle, head of automobile at Honda Motor Europe (UK), said: “Honda is committed to delivering great value alongside the quality, technology and reliability customers expect from the brand.

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“This new pricing structure strengthens the appeal of both the CR-V and ZR-V, making our electrified SUVs an even more compelling choice for customers.”