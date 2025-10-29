Honda shows Super-N compact EV prototype, confirms UK launch

The UK will be the only European market to receive the Super-N.

Honda has revealed the Super-N prototype, a compact electric vehicle (EV), at the Japan Mobility Show and confirmed that it will launch in the UK in 2026.

The Super-N features BOOST mode, which increases power output and a simulated gearbox with Active Sound Control.

Honda previously showed the car at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, when it was known as the Super EV Concept.

Honda said that it will introduce the Super-N to the UK to help it gauge demand for small EVs in Europe.

Rebecca Adamson, head of automobile at Honda UK, said: “The Super-N Prototype promises to offer a great entry point to Honda EV ownership when it arrives in our market next year, building on the excitement we saw for the concept model at Goodwood this summer.

“By bringing Honda’s trademark ‘fun-to-drive’ performance to a compact all-electric model, we believe this is a unique proposition and we are excited for people to experience it from 2026.”

The Super-N is based on Honda’s ‘N Series’ range of Kei cars, a range of compact cars which are typically exclusive to the Japanese market.

Kei cars are tightly regulated by the Japanese Government and must be shorter than 3.4 metres, shorter than even the smallest A-segment hatchbacks.

Cars which comply have lower tax costs, in order to encourage buyers to select smaller cars.