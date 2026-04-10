  
BM Original

FEATURING

BV Masthead 200x122
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube Tiktok Instagram
BM Original
Subscribe

Honda Super-N EV to arrive in July for under £20,000

The Super-N has a range of 128 miles or 199 miles in city driving.

Dylan Robertson

10 April 2026

EV & Sustainability

SHARE

Honda Super-N

Honda has announced that the Super-N, a small electric vehicle (EV), will go on sale in the UK in July with prices starting at under £20,000.

The Super-N has a range of 128 miles or 199 miles in city driving.

It is based on the Honda N Series, a family of ultra-compact cars sold mainly in Japan, which comply with Japanese ‘Kei’ regulations.

The UK car market is shifting. Are you ready?

Free webinar | Tuesday 14 April – places filling fast.

Know before your competitors do

Kei cars are required to be shorter than 3.4 metres, making them at least 300mm shorter than a Dacia Spring.

The Super-N has 95PS when using BOOST Mode, or 64PS in normal driving.

Honda has developed a simulated gearbox for the Super-N, with seven speeds and synthetic engine sounds.

Design inspiration was taken from the Honda City Turbo II from the 1980s, both with the exterior and the blue highlights on the interior.

Honda will offer a range of customisation options, including two-tone paint and body graphics.

Michael Doyle, head of automobile at Honda UK, said: “The Super-N promises to bring Honda’s ‘Joy of Driving’ and the thrill of EV performance to a whole new audience.

“With its iconic looks, driving dynamics tailored to UK roads, and unique features such as BOOST Mode, every aspect of this model has been engineered to bring exhilaration and fun to every journey, no matter how short.

“Yet despite its focus on driver excitement, it retains all the traditional Honda values of practicality, efficiency and everyday ease-of-use, alongside an all-electric range that is ideally suited to urban driving or the average daily commute.”

Related Posts

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

Master-Diesel-028
Business Van Awards

Built for business: Renault Master crowned van of the year 

EV_Day_Cannock_NVH_Ford_Transit_Custom_1_2024
Business Van Awards

Northgate takes top honour for long-term van hire 

renault-2025AwardsBest-Small-EV-VanWINNER
Business Van Awards

Small van, big win: Renault Kangoo E-Tech electric takes top EV prize 

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

Business-Vans-Best-Large-EV-Van
Business Van Awards

Plugged-in and practical: Master E-Tech electric named best large EV van 

sortimo
Business Van Awards

SR5 racking system earns top honours for Sortimo 

manheim
Business Van Awards

Manheim drives innovation in the used van sector to win Business Vans award 

nationwide
Business Motoring Awards

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

Northgate-Cannock-99
Business Van Awards

Northgate sets the pace in van fleet management 

renault
Business Motoring Awards

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

polestar 4 best large ev
Business Motoring Awards

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

charge scheme
Business Motoring Awards

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

renault-master
Business Van Awards

Big, capable and built for work: Renault Master crowned best large van of 2025 

europcar
Business Van Awards

Long-term rental solutions earn recognition for Europcar Vans & Trucks 

master-1
Business Van Awards

Winners announced: Business Vans Awards 2025 – Recognising excellence on the road

fod
Industry & Market News

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

europcar mobility
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK
Business Motoring Awards

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

Europcar-best-short-term-rental2
Business Van Awards

Europcar Vans & Trucks wins for SME-focused rental support 

leasys
Business Motoring Awards

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

R5
Business Motoring Awards

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

van-monster-1
Business Van Awards

Van Monster awarded for outstanding used van support 

lightfoot
Business Van Awards

Lightfoot wins fleet management award for real-time driver coaching and support 

wilsons
Business Motoring Awards

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year
Business Motoring Awards

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

Highly Commended Award
Business Motoring Awards

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

runyourfleet
Business Motoring Awards

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Linkedin X-twitter Youtube Facebook Tiktok Instagram

BUSINESS MOTORING

BUSINESS Vans

MAGAZINE

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE