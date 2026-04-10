Honda Super-N EV to arrive in July for under £20,000

The Super-N has a range of 128 miles or 199 miles in city driving.

Honda has announced that the Super-N, a small electric vehicle (EV), will go on sale in the UK in July with prices starting at under £20,000.

The Super-N has a range of 128 miles or 199 miles in city driving.

It is based on the Honda N Series, a family of ultra-compact cars sold mainly in Japan, which comply with Japanese ‘Kei’ regulations.

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Kei cars are required to be shorter than 3.4 metres, making them at least 300mm shorter than a Dacia Spring.

The Super-N has 95PS when using BOOST Mode, or 64PS in normal driving.

Honda has developed a simulated gearbox for the Super-N, with seven speeds and synthetic engine sounds.

Design inspiration was taken from the Honda City Turbo II from the 1980s, both with the exterior and the blue highlights on the interior.

Honda will offer a range of customisation options, including two-tone paint and body graphics.

Michael Doyle, head of automobile at Honda UK, said: “The Super-N promises to bring Honda’s ‘Joy of Driving’ and the thrill of EV performance to a whole new audience.

“With its iconic looks, driving dynamics tailored to UK roads, and unique features such as BOOST Mode, every aspect of this model has been engineered to bring exhilaration and fun to every journey, no matter how short.

“Yet despite its focus on driver excitement, it retains all the traditional Honda values of practicality, efficiency and everyday ease-of-use, alongside an all-electric range that is ideally suited to urban driving or the average daily commute.”