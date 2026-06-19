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EV & Sustainability

Honda Super-N EV to start at £18,995, orders open 22nd June

The Super-N has a range of 128 miles on the combined cycle, or 199 miles in the city.

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Honda has announced that prices for the Super-N, a compact, kei-car-based electric vehicle (EV), will start at £18,995, with orders opening on 22nd June.

The Super-N has a range of 128 miles on the combined cycle, or 199 miles in the city.

It uses a 29.6kWh battery, allowing it to weigh 1,097kg.

50kW DC charging allows it to charge to 80% in 30 minutes.

In normal driving, the Super-N outputs 64PS, but it features ‘BOOST Mode’, which increases this to 95PS, allowing the car to accelerate to 62mph in 10 seconds.

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The Super-N is based on Honda’s N-Series range, a family of ultra-compact cars that comply with Japanese ‘kei’ regulations.

Kei cars are smaller than A-segment cars such as the Hyundai i10 or Dacia Spring.

The Super-N is 3,599mm long, making it around 70mm shorter than an i10.

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Standard equipment includes Honda Magic Seats, a Bose sound system, SENSING advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and ambient lighting.

Following the end of UK sales for the e:Ny1, the Super-N will be the only EV Honda offers.

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Michael Doyle, head of automobile at Honda UK, said: “Priced at just £18,995, the Super-N delivers Honda’s ‘Joy of Driving’ philosophy to more customers than ever before.

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“Not only is this one of the most affordable small EVs available, it’s also one of the most fun. It’s been designed to embody the Japanese philosophies of Yukai and Tsukai, which translate as delight and exhilaration respectively, and as a result it delivers a sense of excitement the moment you see it.

“Ultimately, it’s a car that’s been developed by a group of passionate engineers that believe in Honda’s abilities to turn dreams into reality.”

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