Honda Super-N EV to start at £18,995, orders open 22nd June

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/honda-super-n-ev-to-start-at-18995-orders-open-22nd-june/

Honda has announced that prices for the Super-N, a compact, kei-car-based electric vehicle (EV), will start at £18,995, with orders opening on 22nd June.

The Super-N has a range of 128 miles on the combined cycle, or 199 miles in the city.

It uses a 29.6kWh battery, allowing it to weigh 1,097kg.

50kW DC charging allows it to charge to 80% in 30 minutes.

In normal driving, the Super-N outputs 64PS, but it features ‘BOOST Mode’, which increases this to 95PS, allowing the car to accelerate to 62mph in 10 seconds.

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The Super-N is based on Honda’s N-Series range, a family of ultra-compact cars that comply with Japanese ‘kei’ regulations.

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Kei cars are smaller than A-segment cars such as the Hyundai i10 or Dacia Spring.

The Super-N is 3,599mm long, making it around 70mm shorter than an i10.