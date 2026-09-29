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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/honda-to-open-orders-for-prelude-limited-edition-later-in-autumn/

Honda will open European orders for the Prelude Limited Edition later in the autumn, following its release in Japan.

The Prelude Limited Edition has been made available in Europe following an “overwhelming response” to its debut in Japan.

All cars are finished in Premium Crystal Garnet Metallic, with a Bordeaux interior, both of which are exclusive to the Limited Edition.

Honda said the new colour was designed to accentuate the car’s contours.

For the Limited Edition, Honda has also added red accents on the front and rear bumpers, red Brembo brake calipers,19-inch black alloy wheels, and a Prelude logo embroidered on the dashboard.

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Tomoyuki Yamagami, large project leader for the Prelude at Honda, said: “The characteristics of the Prelude have changed over the years, but what has remained the same is its sportiness and specialty.

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“hen you think of a sports car, you think of something sharp, like an F1 or a fighter jet.

“However, I think the theme of this model is closer to the image of a glider that glides through the air with a sense of freedom.”