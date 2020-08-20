AS an auto dealership service department or repair shop, you always strive to earn your customers’ trust for repeat business.

Whether you clean a clogged radiator, restore a sputtering engine, or repair the faulty air conditioner, the after-service experience can be ruined by a grease stain or fingerprint mark on the seats.

Research says that 82% of customers do not return to a company after a negative experience that may include a lack of cleanliness. Disposable plastic seat covers like the ones available at https://mbrmarketing.com/service-department/steering-wheel-and-seat-covers can help prevent this downer.

It shows your customers that you care for their vehicle when you keep it sparkling clean and hygienic. If you are still apprehensive about using disposable seat covers for your automobiles, here are some reasons that make them a viable investment.

Disposable covers can bring repeat business

When car owners bring their automobile to your shop for repairs or scheduled service, they expect the best standards and practices. But, a lot of business is lost by auto repair shops and dealer service departments due to soiled vehicles.

If a customer finds smudges or fingerprints on their expensive upholstery, you may lose their business. A protective and disposable plastic cover can save the day by making customers happy and keeping their vehicles clean.

Controls the spread of infections and cross-contamination

In the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, businesses strive to follow the best standards for controlling the infection. Precautions are necessary at every level to ensure safety from cross-contamination and illness.

Plastic seat covers can help in ensuring both by preventing virus and bacteria infestation inside the car. They work as a protective shield for technicians and car owners.

As a reputable auto shop, you can earn your customers’ trust and satisfaction by covering all the exposed surfaces inside the car, including the gear shift knob, steering wheel, and seats.

Disposable seat covers offer a great customer experience

A protective seat cover can become a potential tool for creating positive customer experiences. Since more than 2/3rd of your success relies on a contended clientele, you cannot neglect the significance of their loyalty.

Research proves that 86% of the customers are willing to spend more money on a better service or product. Accessories like disposable plastic covers show that you will go the extra mile to provide quality assurance.

Remember, an unhappy or dissatisfied customer can be a permanent dent on your reputation. Being a common issue in the auto repair industry, service stains put a damper on your potential business leads.

The word of your neglect may be spread on several social media platforms or articles that can ultimately cost you more than 22% of new business. On the other hand, positive feedback and reviews will ensure that customers are 68% more interested in using your services in the future.

Reduced overhead costs and high technician productivity

When you use double-layer protective covers for customer vehicles in your service center, you ensure higher productivity for your technicians. These covers allow easy movement without dislocating or tearing the layers apart. They stay in place and allow your technicians to do their job efficiently.

They also prevent grime and dust from settling in the interiors, saving the time spent in cleaning the smudges. Lower downtime and better protection against cross-contamination further ensure better returns for your bottom line in the long run. To make things easier, these plastic seat covers are both disposable and recyclable.

How to select the best disposable plastic seat covers

Typically, you can find seat covers made from the multi layered plastic film with a thickness of 0.5 mils or 0.7 mils, depending on the intended use. As evident , a thin 0.5 mils protective layer tears more easily than its counterpart.

The bottom layer of the covers grips the seats, and technicians can slide in and out of the vehicle without displacing them. Since they have a multi layer construction, the covers will stay in place during the service or repair.

Finally, the length of the covers also matters while selecting them. It should cover the surface appropriately to avoid any direct contact with your skin. For example, you can buy thick seat covers measuring 56″ for adequate coverage in vehicles.

With an investment in protective plastic covers for seats, you can maintain a clean image for your auto service business.