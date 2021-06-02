Reading Time: 3 minutes

JUST what is MaaS?

Mobility as a Service (MaaS) is the integration of various forms of transport services into a single mobility service accessible on demand.

To meet a customer’s request, a MaaS operator facilitates a diverse menu of transport options, be they public transport, ride-, car- or bike-sharing, taxi or car rental/lease, or a combination thereof.

For the user, MaaS can offer added value through use of a single application to provide access to mobility, with a single payment channel instead of multiple ticketing and payment operations. For its users, MaaS should be the best value proposition, by helping them meet their mobility needs and solve the inconvenient parts of individual journeys as well as the entire system of mobility services.

A successful MaaS service also brings new business models and ways to organise and operate the various transport options, with advantages for transport operators including access to improved user and demand information and new opportunities to serve unmet demand.

The aim of MaaS is to provide an alternative to the use of the private car that may be as convenient, more sustainable, help to reduce congestion and constraints in transport capacity, and can be even cheaper.

With increased congestion on the UK’s roads, there is a growing concern amongst government bodies and the general public alike regarding traditional urban mobility solutions and the impact that they have on the environment.

There is a growing need for the usability of public transport in the city and mobility service level at rural areas to be improved, and offer cheaper services compared to its private transportation counterparts.

Therefore, innovative mobility solutions are required to revolutionise typical mobility solutions. Mobility-as-a-Service is a concept that has the potential to accomplish this,

It’s a growing business in the UK and we took a look at Fleetondemand’s Mobilleo MaaS platform that integrates its vehicle rental services with all other forms of travel into a single desktop and smartphone application.

Fleet on demand took this year’s Business Motoring Mobility Services Award. It is a hugely scalable platform and service, is free to download and allows customers to find, book and pay for their entire journey as one single door-to-door itinerary in seconds.

It saves hours of time in planning, travel and vehicle costs, which is a huge benefit for SMEs that need to keep their workforce mobile and reduce expenditure.

Using the application, customers can search thousands of different travel providers for car hire, car clubs, flights, trains, trams, buses, taxis, bicycle hire, ferries, hotels, airport lounges and more. The technology offers easier access to integrated travel and service information, more reliable journey planning, in-app ticketing and a hassle free payment system.

Using Mobilleo’s Smart Search feature travellers can arrange their journeys based on the quickest, cheapest, fastest, most eco-friendly or most convenient way to get them to and from their destination.

The app alleviates the hassle of downloading various travel apps and using separate online booking websites. Through developments in digital technology, the Mobilleo platform has allowed Fleetondemand to access to the wider MaaS market and achieve a market-leading position in a very short space of time.

As Mobilleo accesses entire global transportation supply chains, individuals, and not just SME businesses, can choose and book their entire travel journeys in a single place.

Fleetondemand has found that many SMEs are currently using separate travel booking systems for their ground transportation, flights and hotel requirements. This disjointed approach to travel management requires time and resources in order to book and pay for journeys and pull together separate expenditure and management reporting from their different systems on a regular basis.

There is also the issue of collating this information when employees pay for their business travel themselves and claim the cost back through expenses. MaaS, unifies all modes of transport for SME businesses into one simple and easy-to-use platform with the objective of improving cost and efficiency through shorter travel planning and instant cost comparison.

MaaS is capable of drastically improving mobility from a business perspective. Not only does a reduced planning time help improve operational costs but MaaS platforms allow decision makers to compare journey options side by side.

This in turn allows SME businesses and their employees to make the most cost-effective travel decisions with just a few clicks.

Fleet managers and financial directors can also access a wealth of travel management data and a detailed reporting suite to help them better understand their total cost of mobility across the entire business.

To find out more about Mobilleo click here