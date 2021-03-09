Reading Time: 2 minutes

DISPRUPTION caused by Covid-19 and the long-term implications of working from home have created a ‘very different environment’ for fleet compliance according to Licence Bureau.

Despite stay-at-home orders over the past 12 months which saw up to an 80% reduction in traffic volumes, motorists still accrued 1.5 million Driving Licence points during the first half of 2020. In parallel with this, licence checking volumes rose significantly with Licence Bureau becoming the first Driver Licence checking provider to undertake 200,000 checks in a quarter.

With the government’s four step roadmap to the easing of restrictions now set out and with a long-term desire to work from home evident in the Department for Transport (DfT) All Change Tracker report, the challenges and importance of fleet compliance continue to be amplified.

The change in workplace behaviours potentially brings serious implications for any business, not only due to risk management and duty of care obligations but also the little-known fact that cause or permit to drive legislation means that penalties can be duplicated for fleet managers should employers request employees to visit the office – which in many cases may no longer be deemed as their place of work.

Whilst the impact of the pandemic has had a major influence on the activity and requirements of fleet operators it has been supported by significant advancements in online compliance capabilities.

Licence Bureau’s compliance journey is now integrated into TTC Group’s real time risk management platform TTC Continuum providing clients with a holistic and, crucially, remote solution to compliance, risk, and learning.

Steve Pinchen, sales director of Licence Bureau said: “TTC Group is changing the way driver risk management and fleet compliance is achieved, and Licence Bureau has a key role to play in that. Leveraging and sharing capabilities and resource is enhancing efficiencies throughout the business.

“By aggregating the areas of compliance, risk and learning, along with integrating data from multiple sources including telematics, driver behaviour and in-vehicle technology, TTC Continuum is definitely the future for fleet safety.”

Pinchen added: “Without doubt, these past 12 months will have a significant long-term impact on business driving across policies, procedures and practices.

“Not only has Covid-19 changed the requirements for many, but so too now comes a clear intent to alter how we impact the environment – the mass adoption of EVs being a key part of that. And already this is altering how businesses and drivers view ownership.”