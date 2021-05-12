Reading Time: 4 minutes

CAR coatings often go by different names such as Ceramic coatings, Nanotechnology, Glass coating, and quarts coatings.

Your vehicle’s paint is made up of multiple layers, starting with the primer, base coat, and a clear coat layer which is what gives your vehicle’s paint shine and depth.

Generally speaking, these coatings are long-term protection options, and you can think of these protection options as sacrificial layers to absorb damage from the elements instead of your clear coat layer.

Different types of coatings for a car

There are various types of coating options to choose from ranging from temporary options such as waxes, polymer sealants to a more long-term and sustainable option such as a ceramic coating.

The different types of coatings and their characteristics are:

Cardinal waxes

Cardinal waxes are easy to use and can provide good protection for your vehicle’s paint. A big thing to consider when using wax is, you will have to apply it every 6-8 weeks for it to be effective. The wax sits on top of the paint and doesn’t form a strong bond. In the case of high temperatures, the wax will melt, so it is not heat resistant.

Polymer sealant

Synthetic polymers bond with your clear coat which will make it more resistant to heat than wax is. It lasts for 6-8 months and it can be removed with harsh chemicals.

Ceramic coating utilizes nanotechnology, meaning that tiny particles form together to create an exceptionally fine, thin layer that is invincible to the naked eye. The coating’s liquid formula will usually include ceramic, quartz, or glass which provides for a glossier look and long-term protection for 2-10 years.

Why more vehicle owners are turning to nanocoatings:

When you purchase a new car, the main goal in mind is always to keep it looking as fresh as it did when you drove away from the dealer’s lot.

However, despite your best efforts to wash and maintain your vehicle, there is the factor of stronger elements being exposed to your vehicle at all times.

Elements such as:

UV rays from the sun

Dirt

Debris

Salt from the road

Tree sap

Pollen

Bird droppings

These elements will contribute to “dull and fade” your car’s paint and chips and stains will begin to appear.

If you want to prevent damage to your vehicle’s paint and keep that fresh “Showroom new” look, it will be a good idea to look into investing in longer-term protection such as Nano Coatings.

A few characteristics of Nanocoatings:

It is self-cleaning- which means that surfaces remain clean, resulting in saving time and resources spent on maintenance.

which means that surfaces remain clean, resulting in saving time and resources spent on maintenance. It is corrosion-resistant – surfaces protected by nanocoatings have little to no visible corrosion for an indefinite period of time.

– surfaces protected by nanocoatings have little to no visible corrosion for an indefinite period of time. It is water repellent – While ensuring safety for transparent surfaces, it also protects surfaces prone to water damage such as textiles. It is gaining great popularity among convertible tops where weathering and water damage are strong. Frequent waterproofings will no longer be a necessity as nano-coating guarantees longer protection.

– While ensuring safety for transparent surfaces, it also protects surfaces prone to water damage such as textiles. It is gaining great popularity among convertible tops where weathering and water damage are strong. Frequent waterproofings will no longer be a necessity as nano-coating guarantees longer protection. It rejects salt– High-quality surfaces on cars cannot handle salts. The main problem for vehicle owners on the coast is that they spend a lot of money maintaining and removing rust from their vehicles. Nano-coating provides longer-term protection in this area.

The benefits and advantages of applying a nano-coating to your vehicle are long-term and endless! The best thing about nanotechnology is is that it does not only act as a protectant to the paint and exterior of your car, it can also protect various areas inside your car, one example would be decorative wood.

Other areas that can benefit from nanocoating:

Windows – Often times, after cleaning your windows you are still left with stripes or water stains, and there is nothing better than a shiny window after cleaning it. With nano-coating, you will profit from the “beading effect” and self-cleaning properties. In this case, a clean, damp cloth can do the job!

– Often times, after cleaning your windows you are still left with stripes or water stains, and there is nothing better than a shiny window after cleaning it. With nano-coating, you will profit from the “beading effect” and self-cleaning properties. In this case, a clean, damp cloth can do the job! Upholstery and textiles in cars – Yes, this coating has a solid structure, but it can also be used on flexible materials such as seat cushions that can easily deform under stress. With an upholstery coating, stains and moisture can no longer penetrate the fabric. This is of great benefit to people who suffer from allergies as no dust or particles can settle in the upholstery.

Yes, this coating has a solid structure, but it can also be used on flexible materials such as seat cushions that can easily deform under stress. With an upholstery coating, stains and moisture can no longer penetrate the fabric. This is of great benefit to people who suffer from allergies as no dust or particles can settle in the upholstery. Boats and yachts – Boats and yachts are also constantly facing the elements and whilst living on and at sea, all kinds of dangers threaten the boat surface. Elements such as salts in wind, rain, and water are a permanent stress point on these vessels and boat owners spend a lot of money and time to stay current and on top of maintenance. Oils, chemicals, flotsam, or bird droppings also pose a great threat and adds to maintenance on boats. Nano-coatings can save a lot of time spent on work and money for cleaning, maintenance, and regular waterproofing.

Nano technology’s benefits and purposes go beyond the refinement of car bodies. It is helpful in everyday life, everywhere and anywhere there are smooth surfaces. Its purpose benefits many users with its long-lasting, self-cleaning, and protective characteristics.

Only once you make use of nano-care you will realize how much money and time you have spent on maintaining surfaces and textiles in the past. The coating and protection of surfaces and textiles shouldn’t have to be re-occurring or renewed weekly or monthly, why not invest in nano-care and let it do the job for you over an extended period of years.