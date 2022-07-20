If you‘re a car enthusiast or even a mechanic, you’ll know how important it is to use quality tools and materials when working on a vehicle. Especially as the value of the vehicle increases. In this article we’ll highlight this important factor when working on a vehicle
Examples
You probably wouldn’t be comfortable using a low-quality impact wrench to change the wheels on a Ferrari or Rolls Royce just as you wouldn’t want to use a corded tool to work around your vehicle and potentially trip over in the process. Cordless tools aren’t limited to a certain radius from a power source. As such, this versatility is crucial in jobs which are further from an outlet, where using an extension cable is impractical. For example, working outside using a tool such as a cordless hedge trimmer is easier when trying to work around different angles with branches. A corded option would quickly tangle.
Corded tools also tend to be lighter due to not needing to carry the same battery load and are therefore usually less cumbersome for an extended run time or a full schedule. When using something like a drill, this is a significant consideration,
Budget cars and budget tools
If you are simply changing the wheels of a more budget friendly car, such as a Peugeot 208 then using a less expensive power tool (providing it is adequate for the job) would be absolutely fine.
However, changing the wheels of a supercar which has 21 inch alloys requires more care and due diligence. This is especially more relevant if you are working in a garage as a mechanic as you will be often changing wheels and tyres for your customers. The last thing you would want is your power tool to fail you while operating it due to lack of power, torque or even lack of charge due to the small sized battery.
Price
Initially, cordless tools were notably more expensive than their corded counterparts. These days, however, there is often very little difference. Cordless tool ranges are now bigger and much more widely available, reducing the cost gap.
As such, if your deliberations come down to price and both a corded and cordless option suit your task, it is about what suits your budget.
Health and safety
In smaller spaces without adequate floor space, a corded tool can become a serious health and safety hazard. You could quite easily lose your footing on a tangled cable and risk serious injury from a fall or from intersecting with your running equipment. You should never take this for granted, as even the most experienced amongst us are only human.
As another often-overlooked consideration, cordless tools often vibrate less. This means they induce fewer motion-related injuries or issues, such as carpal tunnel syndrome. However, they are heavier than corded alternatives, and could therefore cause more strain.
