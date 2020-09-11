THE corporate fleet market has shown remarkable resilience through recent events while private buyers are moving away from traditional vehicle ownership.

Forecasts predict that 37% of new car registrations will come from the private market with corporate channels driving the rest. The business of fleet management has developed into a huge industry.

Fleet providers will require a new approach. The trends that are driving growth include Mobility as a Service (MaaS), enhanced data integration and the rise of fleet software.

This is changing the role of the fleet manager and the tools they require to run their vehicles.

Quotevine has issued a white paper which examines how the market is evolving, the way technology is impacting the role of fleet managers and how auto finance firms can adapt their service offerings into the future.

The Quotevine white paper is available here