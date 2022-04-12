Reading Time: 3 minutes

Many students like to travel. If you have free time and the opportunity, then why not go on a trip? And what could be more fun than a road trip? Even if you’re short of money or have a poor credit score, you can always find an option for getting car finance with bad credit.

But first, let’s take a look at what a budget car is.

Classification of Cars

The European classification divides budget cars into four classes: A, B, C, D.

A – small cars for driving around the city, these are often inexpensive. They’re easy to drive and maintain, and spare parts are readily available.

B – standard cars, popular with most motorists. Their length is between 3.7 and 4.2 metres. In service and maintenance, they are equated to Class A. The engine is a little more powerful, and the interior is roomier.

C – these cars are about 4.5 metres long with a large interior and a spacious boot. This category covers most station wagons and minivans. The cost of ownership for cars of this class is slightly higher than for that of B.

D – solid cars at an acceptable cost. These are even more spacious and longer than the C-class. Not everyone can afford to service such a car. They are suitable for those with an average or above-average income.

The Main Selection Criteria

To choose a budget car for your trip, you need to evaluate it according to the following criteria:

Fuel consumption. Today’s car market is full of cars with low fuel consumption. They can often do 50 MPG on the motorway or even more. In long-distance travel – they are significant savings. A big petrol tank can also be advantageous.

Comfort and safety. These are two very important considerations for any car. The more high-tech safety features that are included, the better!

Size and capacity. When you’re on a long-distance road trip, you need to be able to spend the night in your car. The most comfortable option to achieve this is having a large boot with the space to sleep there.

Reliable and easy to maintain. Highlights: the cost of spare parts, maintenance, and upkeep.

The car should not be too expensive. But you want something that is relatively fresh and modern. For example, a good option would be a used car, with minimum mileage, in the price range of £3,000 to £10,000.

Other Things to Consider

When choosing a budget car with medium to high mileage, we need to pay special attention to the cost of spare parts. It is always good to have an awareness of the approximate costs of spare parts for the type of car you’re interested in:

Cars aged 5 to 10 years with more than 75,000 miles on the clock. These have fewer electronics, sensors, and systems that are expensive to have repaired or replaced.

Cars that have done over 40,000 miles. Once a car has covered this kind of distance, there’s a good chance that the warranty will cease to be valid. The cost of spare parts and repairs decreases because the owner stops servicing the car with an official dealer.

Used cars with between 7,500 and 40,000 miles on the clock. Minor malfunctions have already started to crop up, and it may begin to show its age. To save money, it is better to order spare parts at wholesale warehouses. However, cars with such low mileage do not often need repair.

But not all students have the opportunity to purchase a car. When you want to travel but don’t want to save for a car, a car loan comes to the rescue. Even if you have a bad credit history or if you don’t have one at all, if you are a student or a person with a low income, you may well still be able to get a car loan.

Making a Decision

On the website carplus.co.uk, you can automatically calculate the monthly loan amount and the contract term. You only need to fill in the required fields, and our specialists will contact you to clarify the details.

You need to decide on the car you want, according to the criteria listed above, and choose your budget option. Then it’s up to us. We compare more than 20 lenders and choose the right option for you.

For a more likely loan, you need to:

Know the rules of the road! Yes, yes. According to statistics, it is young and inexperienced motorists who are more likely to get into accidents.

Young motorists do not have a stable income. Therefore, when you decide to get a car loan, you need to show an alternative source of income. We advise you to improve your credit history a little.

Why Should You Turn to Professionals?

Our team already has significant experience and knowledge. We’ve been in different situations, talked to different people, and we know a little bit about the psychology of communication.

As soon as we start working with you, we will provide you with a tracking number to let you monitor the transaction process.

In the reviews section, you can see how our customers got on with our service; we’ve even helped a lot of people with very bad credit histories.

We only approve applications from drivers who we believe will be able to make their monthly repayments.





Keeping up with the times – Europcar, Business Motoring Award winner MULTI-MODEL mobility is becoming increasingly important for SMEs, particularly in the short-term rental arena and the EuropcarOne mobility platform provides seamless access to s full range of solutions, from daily READ MORE SOGO – Business Motoring Best Mobility Provider Winner SHORT-TERM leasing is essential to the mass adoption of electric vehicles before 2030 when sales of all new cars and vans powered wholly by petrol and diesel will be banned. READ MORE Flexibility is key – Europcar, Best Long Term Rental FROM COVID-19 and semi-conductor shortages impacting on vehicle supply to rising inflation and uncertain trading conditions, the past 12 months have not been easy for any business. But they have READ MORE Size doesn’t matter to Best Leasing Company winner JCT600 VLS GIVING customers access to the same industry-leading solutions, service and technology, no matter what their size, is at the heart of the business at JCT600 Vehicle Leasing Solutions (VLS), winner READ MORE Smart charger – Ohme a Business Motoring Award winner ELECTRIC Vehicles are what everyone is talking about, as is the infrastructure required to make them a viable proposition. Helping to build this infrastructure is Ohme, a smart charging hardware READ MORE