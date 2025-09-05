How to create a fleet decarbonisation plan in 2025

The growth of electric vehicles (EVs) in the UK is expected to accelerate significantly over the next decade, driven by legislation and market demand. Decarbonisation strategies are therefore a pivotal factor in ensuring fleets smoothly transition to EVs.

Through leveraging existing driving data via sources such as telematics and accurately calculating equivalent energy requirements, decarbonisation plans can be formulated to derive suitable alternative vehicles, along with required charging and grid infrastructure, as well as cost and emission impacts.

Analysis of existing fleet

As a starting point, fleet decarbonisation plans should begin with identifying existing operational needs.

The scope of this baseline analysis should include, but is not limited to, journeys the vehicles are completing (distances, locations visited, routes), operational days and times of the vehicle, depot or parking locations, fuel consumption and payload.

Subsequently, an operational timetable and profile can be built for each vehicle to provide a clear understanding of usage patterns and behaviour.

In order to accurately support this analysis of the existing fleet, a data driven approach is integral. Telematics data should be leveraged to reliably and efficiently deliver results.

Energy calculations

Whilst some decarbonisation plans do range-based calculations by comparing existing vehicle mileage to that of similar EVs on the market, there are a number of variables to consider with EVs such as weather, vehicle payload and road topography, which compromise the reliability of this approach.

An improved alternative is to perform energy calculations for routes conducted by the existing fleet to ascertain the equivalent energy required.

This approach uses physics-based modelling, identifying vehicle efficiencies specific to each trip within a given operation, ensuring topography, road speeds, weather and other route-specific information is included.

Through providing a detailed understanding of the available energy within a vehicle during different times and points along a route, it enables a more accurate evaluation of optimum charging opportunities and range assurance.

Battery sizing

Upon deriving route energy requirements, the next step in a decarbonisation plan should be identifying the appropriate battery size for alternative vehicles.

The battery sizing process works through comparing the energy needed (as per the energy calculations) versus the operational schedule, taking into consideration factors such as desired lifetime of vehicle, degradation, state of charge limits/recommendations and surplus energy.

The battery sizing assessment confirms how many routes would be feasible against the batteries’ capabilities in suitability matched vehicles, factoring in the previously identified considerations.

Battery sizing should look at both existing and prospective specifications, given continuous advancements in the market.

Charging requirements and ratios

Once identifying the appropriate battery sizes, the next step of the decarbonisation plan is to determine the charging infrastructure needed and the corresponding ratios.

Through experimenting with different charger power ratings available on the market, the optimal power can be identified to charge vehicles at their required locations (e.g. depot or home), taking into consideration the operational schedule and energy tariff costs.

In many instances not every vehicle requires a charger to be purchased and not every existing vehicle needs to be replaced.

This point is also applicable to fleets undertaking a phased approach with their decarbonisation journey.

Therefore, ratio planning is vital to ensure unnecessary procurement is avoided.

Energy consumption

The next step of a decarbonisation plan is to analyse the energy consumption required, calculating daily usage and peak demands to charge the proposed vehicles at each of the locations.

Experimenting with managed/unmanaged charging situations should also form part of the equation.

Unlike unmanaged charging, managed charging provides a more dynamic system to maximise efficiency through balancing factors such as costs, energy demands and driver schedules.

At locations where many vehicles reside, a managed charging scenario may reduce the number of chargers needed and subsequently result in cost efficiencies.

There may also be energy tariffs in place which make charging at certain times more effective, such as off-peak rates, all of which should be factored into the decarbonisation plan in addition to other existing or planned infrastructure already supporting net zero initiatives.

Financial and emission analysis

With a completed analysis, proposed vehicle and infrastructure costs should be calculated along with energy tariff expenditure to determine the overall capital and operational costs to be expected from future operations.

These cost estimates should also incorporate known grants and funding along with total cost of ownership topics such as servicing and insurance.

A comparison between the existing fleet expenditure versus the newly proposed fleet should be made to determine the return on investment.

Financial analysis should reflect phased approaches such as scaling to EVs over a defined period of time to accurately demonstrate the economics of the business case.

Beyond financial analysis, the potential CO2 reductions which can be achieved through the alternative fleet should also be calculated so companies can understand the impact on footprint through following the decarbonisation plan.

Through the analysis performed of the existing fleet, comparisons can be made to understand the emission savings possible.

Delivery of plan

Whilst traditionally decarbonisation plans have been delivered by consultants through reports, this can be deemed as a more static approach, making it challenging to dynamically adapt to changes in the business and market, for example demands for more or less vehicles or for newer vehicle models.

An updated approach is to provide decarbonisation plans via software so fleets can interact with the strategy and update input variables dynamically when needed.

This therefore provides fleets with the flexibility on their journey to decarbonisation and also reduces the need for further costs through additional consultancy.

A decarbonisation plan is a critical factor in supporting fleets on their electrification journey.

Through using a data driven approach in the assessment of the existing fleets operation, an effective baseline can be created to ensure alternative vehicles and charging infrastructure meet operational needs.

Performing energy-based calculations over range-based calculations means a number of factors are considered from weather to road topography, to ensure replacement electric vehicles will be fit for purpose.

A decarbonisation plan should provide a solid business case for the transition to electrification, therefore through factoring in financial and emission analysis the wider impact of procurement decisions can be assessed before they are made.

With software capabilities now becoming more integral to decarbonisation plans, it presents the opportunity for fleets to dynamically change inputs and minimise costs.

Owen Mabbott is director of Omility