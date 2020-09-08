WHAT has lockdown cost your business?

According to a recent study, it is, on average, just over £11,700 in lost work, loan repayments and lost earnings.

And SMEs – accounting for 99.9% of all businesses and around half the turnover in the private sector – have had their agility and ingenuity tested to their limits.

Now, as the economy moves into a ‘new normal’ SMEs face a new challenge – to stay on the road without tying up cash.

Europcar is offering a solution to take the pressure off cash-flow with a range of vehicle solutions designed to help companies move forward to a ‘new normal’ and a more efficient way of keeping business on the road.

Sam Sterry, SME Sales Director commented: “For the majority of SMEs the last few months have been extremely challenging – whether they have been working at full pelt supporting essential services, or stood down during the lockdown. Now what is needed is as much flexibility as possible to adapt to an unknown future.

“We have focused on developing a range of ‘on demand’ long term flexible rental products covering both cars and vans which can help companies respond quickly to changing demands in an efficient and ‘cash friendly’ way.

“Our vehicles, which are generally brand new, can be delivered or picked up from our branches or van supersites nationwide. And in the wake of the pandemic we have added extra hygiene measures to keep everyone as safe as possible.”

Instead of being committed to a fixed-term lease or an outright purchase, Europcar’s B2B Flex and Flex+ packages offer companies the opportunity to pick-up vehicles when they need them. And they can be returned after as little as 3 months – with no upfront deposit or early termination fees beyond the initial 3 months.

With a wide choice of cars and vans available, a variety of mileage options, 24 hour roadside assistance and competitive rates, fixed for 12 months, flexible vehicle rental allows businesses to stay on top of their finances and adapt quickly to new situations – be that another wave of COVID-19 or an unexpected job that requires additional man and vehicle power.