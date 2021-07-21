Reading Time: < 1 minute

For many businesses, company vehicles remain at work sites for long periods and are only used to make short journeys. When can a vehicle tracking system create savings for a business in these situations? The answer is 24/7

We’ll look at five different ways that ROI can be achieved.

Use vehicle tracking to:

Monitor time on site

Examine personal mileage

Cut down wasteful engine idling

Improve driver behaviour

