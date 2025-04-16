Hudson Kapel’s £3.5m investment enhances fleet remarketing capabilities

Hudson Kapel (HK) has announced a £3.5m investment across its three UK sites, enhancing its refurbishment and remarketing capabilities for fleet vehicles.

The development includes new workflow systems designed to reduce time between de-fleet and remarketing for corporate fleet managers.

The company has introduced a range of technology-driven enhancements, including a new digital live auction and salvage platform providing greater transparency for both buyers and sellers.

Simon Withey, director of the Hudson Kapel group of companies, said: “The new investment by HK is designed to provide industry-leading workflows that will reduce the time between de-fleet and remarketing. We’ve completely reinvented the process, stripping away the bureaucracy and bloat that has crept into the industry.”

Withey added: “Our customers tell us they value the choice we provide in the sector, and we provide an invaluable benchmark to assess the wider refurbishment and remarketing effort. HK has ambitious growth plans, and we’ll do this by redefining expectations in the sector.”

The company serves fleet customers nationwide from sites in Thurleigh, Worcester, and Throckmorton, with 75,000 sq ft of workshop space and 61 acres of vehicle storage.