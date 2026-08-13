ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/humax-integrates-with-fleet-charging-platform-paua/

Electric vehicle (EV) charger manufacturer Humax has integrated its MX7 smart charger with fleet charging platform Paua, simplifying home charging reimbursement.

The Humax MX7 home charger identifies when a company vehicle is plugged in, automatically capturing charging data and reimbursing the driver through Paua.

As the MX7 is able to identify vehicles, Humax said fleet drivers will not be reimbursed for charging personal vehicles.

Paua allows fleets to manage charging across public, workplace and shared depot locations, as well as home charging through the integration with Humax.

Later in 2026, Humax will grow its presence in the fleet charging market, with the introduction of a 22kW AC charger, intended for workplaces and depots.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeff Kim, president at Humax, said: “As more businesses electrify their fleets, we’re seeing a growing shift towards drivers charging their vehicles at home.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

“It’s more convenient for drivers, reduces downtime and makes day-to-day fleet operations more efficient.

“However, it also creates new challenges around accurately identifying company vehicles and reimbursing drivers for the electricity they use.