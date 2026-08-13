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EV & Sustainability

Humax integrates with fleet charging platform Paua

The Humax MX7 identifies when a company vehicle is plugged in, captures charging data and reimburses the driver through Paua.

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Electric vehicle (EV) charger manufacturer Humax has integrated its MX7 smart charger with fleet charging platform Paua, simplifying home charging reimbursement.

The Humax MX7 home charger identifies when a company vehicle is plugged in, automatically capturing charging data and reimbursing the driver through Paua.

As the MX7 is able to identify vehicles, Humax said fleet drivers will not be reimbursed for charging personal vehicles.

Paua allows fleets to manage charging across public, workplace and shared depot locations, as well as home charging through the integration with Humax.

Later in 2026, Humax will grow its presence in the fleet charging market, with the introduction of a 22kW AC charger, intended for workplaces and depots.

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Jeff Kim, president at Humax, said: “As more businesses electrify their fleets, we’re seeing a growing shift towards drivers charging their vehicles at home.

“It’s more convenient for drivers, reduces downtime and makes day-to-day fleet operations more efficient.

“However, it also creates new challenges around accurately identifying company vehicles and reimbursing drivers for the electricity they use.

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“Our partnership with Paua addresses those challenges by combining the Humax MX7’s intelligent vehicle identification technology with Paua’s fleet charging platform.

“Together, we’re making home charging reimbursement simpler, more accurate and fully automated, while giving fleet operators greater confidence and visibility into charging activity across their fleets.”

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Earlier in 2026, Humax integrated with Rightcharge, another fleet EV charging management platform.

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Niall Riddell, CEO and co-founder of Paua, said: “Electric fleet charging cannot be solved one location at a time. Drivers charge at home, at work, on the public network and increasingly at shared depots.

“Fleets need those environments connected, not four separate systems held together by spreadsheets. Paua was built specifically to provide that connection.

“By integrating Humax’s intelligent charger technology, we can provide businesses with greater confidence that the right charging activity is being attributed to the right vehicle, while giving fleet managers a complete view of charging across every location.”

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