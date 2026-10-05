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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/humax-reveals-mx-pro-22kw-ev-charger/

Humax has revealed the MX Pro, a 22kW electric vehicle (EV) charger designed for use at depots, workplaces and commercial buildings.

The MX PRO was designed specifically for fleets, and will be available from late November, priced from £1,099 including VAT.

Depots can be pre-wired using the MX PRO backplate and dummy cover, allowing electrical preparation to be completed before chargers are installed, allowing fleets to respond to growing charging demand.

It is compatible with dynamic load balancing, plug and charge, and has 4G as well as Wi-Fi connectivity for management through digital platforms.

Units have a 4.3-inch LCD display, providing charging information.

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The Humax MX PRO can use single or three-phase power.

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Humax will officially launch the charger at NEC Birmingham, during Fleet & Mobility Live on 6th October.

Matthew McMullan, director of automotive and energy at Humax, said: “Fleet electrification is not simply about installing more charge points.