Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/humax-reveals-mx-pro-22kw-ev-charger/
Humax has revealed the MX Pro, a 22kW electric vehicle (EV) charger designed for use at depots, workplaces and commercial buildings.
The MX PRO was designed specifically for fleets, and will be available from late November, priced from £1,099 including VAT.
Depots can be pre-wired using the MX PRO backplate and dummy cover, allowing electrical preparation to be completed before chargers are installed, allowing fleets to respond to growing charging demand.
It is compatible with dynamic load balancing, plug and charge, and has 4G as well as Wi-Fi connectivity for management through digital platforms.
Units have a 4.3-inch LCD display, providing charging information.
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The Humax MX PRO can use single or three-phase power.
Humax will officially launch the charger at NEC Birmingham, during Fleet & Mobility Live on 6th October.
Matthew McMullan, director of automotive and energy at Humax, said: “Fleet electrification is not simply about installing more charge points.
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“Operators require infrastructure that is straightforward to deploy today but does not restrict what they can do tomorrow.
“The Humax MX PRO has been designed to address the challenge of future-proofing installations and minimising infrastructure disruption.
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“Furthermore, the Humax MX PRO brings a range of fleet-focused technologies into a single platform. One of the most important aspects is our agnostic approach to charge point management systems (CPMS).
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“We are already integrated with Monta, Fuuse and Ta, and are open to integrating with other CPMS providers.
“Fleet operators increasingly look for the freedom to choose the software ecosystem that works for their business, without losing access to specialist hardware support.
“Our approach with the MX PRO is open by design. It gives operators flexibility at the CPMS level while allowing Humax to remain connected to the hardware for diagnostics and maintenance.
“The Humax MX PRO brings together what we have learned from operating at scale with what UK fleet customers are asking for: simpler installation, easier expansion, open integration and hardware that is ready for the next generation of connected charging.
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“Fleet & Mobility Live is the ideal place for us to introduce that proposition directly to the fleet industry.”