Humber Bridge to offer fleet toll accounts for up to 2,000 vehicles

Fleets have been offered guidance on the new toll system on the Humber Bridge, following the planned removal of the toll booths later this year.

An account system will be introduced for businesses, allowing up to 2,000 vehicles to be added, with charges automatically taken from the account’s balance when one of the vehicles crosses.

Vehicles can be added in bulk by uploading an Excel spreadsheet.

An auto top-up system will be offered, which will automatically add funds from a debit or credit card.

A date for the transition has not yet been set, but notice will be given ahead of time.

The HumberTAG automated payment system will be discontinued, with all funds automatically added to a business’ new Humber Bridge Toll account.

TAGs will no longer be necessary as the toll transitions to an automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) system.

Fleets and individuals can also pay online for a single crossing through the toll’s website, by phone or by cash at Paypoints in the region.

Andrew Arundel, CEO of the Humber Bridge, said: “Today marks the start of the countdown to the launch of the new tolling system at the Humber Bridge.

“It’s an exciting development in the bridge’s history and one that will enable everyone to cross without having to stop at the toll booths, as well as introducing more ways to pay.”

When the system launches, tolls on the bridge will rise for the first time since 2012.

Customers with an account will pay £1.50 to cross in a car, £4 for a van and £12 for a heavy goods vehicle (HGV).

With no account, fees will be £2 for cars, £5 for vans and £15 for HGVs.

Arundel said: “Despite significant increases in the cost of operating and maintaining the bridge, the toll has remained frozen since 2012.

“We continue to reinvest toll receipts into the bridge’s ongoing maintenance, securing the structure for at least the next 100 years.”