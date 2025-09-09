Hyundai debuts Concept THREE as first compact EV in IONIQ line-up

Hyundai Motor has revealed Concept THREE at IAA Mobility 2025, previewing its move into the compact EV segment under the IONIQ brand.

Hyundai Motor Company has unveiled Concept THREE, its first compact electric vehicle concept under the IONIQ sub-brand, at IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich.

The debut marks the company’s expansion into the compact EV segment and reflects its European electrification strategy.

Concept THREE is positioned as Hyundai’s response to rising demand for compact EVs across Europe, driven by urbanisation, sustainability policies and the need for space-efficient vehicles.

It introduces Hyundai’s “Art of Steel” design language, combining sculptural strength with practicality. Features include the Aero Hatch profile for improved aerodynamics, Parametric Pixel lighting, and a cabin finished with sustainable materials such as ocean waste textiles and lightweight aluminium foam.

Xavier Martinet, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor Europe, said: “Returning to IAA Mobility after four years away is a true milestone, and such an occasion deserves a milestone car.

“Concept THREE represents the next step in Hyundai Motor’s electrification journey. With its compact dimensions and Art of Steel design language, it embodies our vision of delivering mobility that is practical, accessible and emotionally resonant.”

Hyundai also announced plans to electrify its full European line-up by 2027 and launch 21 global EV models by 2030. Nearly 80% of Hyundai vehicles sold in Europe are already produced locally, reinforcing the region’s role in its global electrification roadmap.

The company’s stand at IAA Mobility featured Concept THREE alongside models including the IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6 N, IONIQ 9 and KONA Electric, with test drives offered on nine electrified models.