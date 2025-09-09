  
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube
Subscribe

Hyundai debuts Concept THREE as first compact EV in IONIQ line-up

Hyundai Motor has revealed Concept THREE at IAA Mobility 2025, previewing its move into the compact EV segment under the IONIQ brand.

Ryan Fowler

9 September 2025

, , ,

SHARE

(Image) Hyundai Motor Debuts All Electric Concept THREE at IAA Mobility 2025 01

Hyundai Motor Company has unveiled Concept THREE, its first compact electric vehicle concept under the IONIQ sub-brand, at IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich.

The debut marks the company’s expansion into the compact EV segment and reflects its European electrification strategy.

Concept THREE is positioned as Hyundai’s response to rising demand for compact EVs across Europe, driven by urbanisation, sustainability policies and the need for space-efficient vehicles.

It introduces Hyundai’s “Art of Steel” design language, combining sculptural strength with practicality. Features include the Aero Hatch profile for improved aerodynamics, Parametric Pixel lighting, and a cabin finished with sustainable materials such as ocean waste textiles and lightweight aluminium foam.

Xavier Martinet, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor Europe, said: “Returning to IAA Mobility after four years away is a true milestone, and such an occasion deserves a milestone car.

“Concept THREE represents the next step in Hyundai Motor’s electrification journey. With its compact dimensions and Art of Steel design language, it embodies our vision of delivering mobility that is practical, accessible and emotionally resonant.”

Hyundai also announced plans to electrify its full European line-up by 2027 and launch 21 global EV models by 2030. Nearly 80% of Hyundai vehicles sold in Europe are already produced locally, reinforcing the region’s role in its global electrification roadmap.

The company’s stand at IAA Mobility featured Concept THREE alongside models including the IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6 N, IONIQ 9 and KONA Electric, with test drives offered on nine electrified models.

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year

, , ,

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

europcar

, , ,

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

renault

, , ,

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

R5

, , ,

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook Whatsapp

Sign up to our newsletter

Subscribe
astor logo progress2 1
© Astor Media Limited 2025
lbf
Leasing Broker Federation Associate Member 2025
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE