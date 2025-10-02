Hyundai and Suzuki excel in 2025 What Car? Reliability Survey

The survey drew feedback from 32,493 UK car owners of vehicles aged up to five years.

Hyundai and Suzuki have secured top positions in the 2025 What Car? Reliability Survey, which gathered feedback from 32,493 UK car owners covering 227 models and 30 manufacturers.

The Hyundai i10 (2020–present) and Santa Fe (2018–2024) both received 100% reliability scores.

The models were ranked the UK’s most reliable cars, with no faults reported by any owner surveyed.

The Kona Hybrid (2019–present) also performed strongly, taking third place in the small SUV category with 98.7%.

Suzuki once again ranked among the survey’s top performers, achieving a brand score of 95.7%, just 0.9% behind the overall winner.

The Swift (2017–2024) recorded 95.9%, the Vitara (2015–present) scored 95.4% in the small SUV category, and the S-Cross (2021–present) achieved 93.5%.

Claire Evans, consumer editor of What Car?, said: “Suzuki is a consistently high scorer in the What Car? Reliability Survey.

“It has gained a spot in the top five manufacturers for the past five consecutive years, demonstrating the long-term durability of its models and the level of care offered by its dealerships.

“This year it covered the cost of 88% of fault repairs for cars measured up to five years old and its dealers fixed 42% of faults in a day or less.”

Hyundai said its aftersales innovations, including workshop automation, are further enhancing the ownership experience by improving repair accuracy, supporting faster turnaround times and raising customer satisfaction.

Ashley Andrew, president of Hyundai & Genesis UK, said: “Reliability is at the heart of what makes a great car, and these results underline the trust our customers place in Hyundai.

“For both the i10 and Santa Fe to achieve perfect scores is a fantastic result and a true reflection of the quality and dependability built into every Hyundai.

“Just as importantly, our aftersales program is designed to make ownership straightforward, ensuring that whether it’s a routine service or any maintenance, customers can rely on Hyundai to get the job done efficiently.”

Suzuki owners also benefit from extended cover, with the brand’s warranty programme increased earlier this year from seven to 10 years.

The cover begins once the three-year manufacturer warranty expires, provided cars are serviced within the Suzuki dealer network, and is transferable to new owners.

The e Vitara also benefits from up to 10 years of EV battery cover, with eight years manufacturer warranty followed by two service-activated years.

The survey, carried out in association with MotorEasy, highlights the long-term durability of both brands as UK car buyers continue to prioritise reliability in their purchasing decisions.