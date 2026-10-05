Hyundai IONIQ 3 qualifies for full ECG, now priced from £18,495
Orders for the IONIQ 3 are open now, and all variants qualify for the £3,750 ECG.
The Hyundai IONIQ 3 has qualified for the full £3,750 Electric Car Grant (ECG), reducing its starting price to £18,495.
Orders for the IONIQ 3 are open now, and all variants qualify for the £3,750 ECG.
The entry-level IONIQ 3 Advance uses a 42kWh battery and outputs 147PS.
For £21,995, the Advance 61kWh adds a larger battery for up to 308 miles of range, and has 135PS.
All other variants use the 61kWh battery.
Prior to the announcement of ECG eligibility, Hyundai offered customers the £1,500 Reservation Saving, which will be exchanged for the ECG when reservations are converted into orders.
Ashley Andrew, president at Hyundai Motor UK, said: “The response to IONIQ 3 has been extraordinary, with more customers registering their interest before launch than for any new Hyundai we’ve introduced in the UK.
“Securing the full £3,750 ECG across every version means we can now turn that interest into orders at a price that puts a genuinely spacious, long-range electric car within reach of far more drivers.