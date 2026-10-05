Hyundai IONIQ 3 qualifies for full ECG, now priced from £18,495

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/hyundai-ioniq-3-qualifies-for-full-ecg-now-priced-from-18495/

The Hyundai IONIQ 3 has qualified for the full £3,750 Electric Car Grant (ECG), reducing its starting price to £18,495.

Orders for the IONIQ 3 are open now, and all variants qualify for the £3,750 ECG.

The entry-level IONIQ 3 Advance uses a 42kWh battery and outputs 147PS.

For £21,995, the Advance 61kWh adds a larger battery for up to 308 miles of range, and has 135PS.

All other variants use the 61kWh battery.

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Prior to the announcement of ECG eligibility, Hyundai offered customers the £1,500 Reservation Saving, which will be exchanged for the ECG when reservations are converted into orders.

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Ashley Andrew, president at Hyundai Motor UK, said: “The response to IONIQ 3 has been extraordinary, with more customers registering their interest before launch than for any new Hyundai we’ve introduced in the UK.

“Securing the full £3,750 ECG across every version means we can now turn that interest into orders at a price that puts a genuinely spacious, long-range electric car within reach of far more drivers.