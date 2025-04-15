  
Hyundai KONA joins Europcar EV rental fleet with 319-mile range

Europcar has added the fully electric Hyundai KONA to its rental fleet, offering customers real-world experience with a long-range EV and rapid charging.

Ryan Fowler

15 April 2025

Hyundai Kona

Europcar has expanded its electric vehicle (EV) offering with the addition of the Hyundai Kona Electric, as demand rises for compact SUVs with zero-emission capability across both business and leisure rental segments.

The Kona Electric joins Europcar’s growing EV fleet with a WLTP-certified range of up to 319 miles and 20–80% rapid charging in 40 minutes. It also supports overnight AC charging via 3–7kW home or depot-based infrastructure in approximately 9 hours.

“The compact SUV group is increasingly popular with families and those travelling for work,” said Tom Middleditch, head of electric mobility at Europcar. “And this model to our fleet demonstrates our commitment to providing customers with access to comfortable electric cars to help ease the transition from petrol and diesel to full electric.”

The new addition forms part of Europcar’s wider electrification strategy, which includes investment in driver support. All EV rentals are supplied with at least 80% battery charge and only require a 20% return threshold.

Customers also benefit from access to Zapmap route planning tools, and live charger status updates ensure greater confidence in journey planning.

Additional customer support includes a handover from a dedicated EV expert at vehicle collection and access to Europcar’s EV Knowledge Hub, an online portal that explains EV charging types, acronyms, incentives and practical usage tips.

