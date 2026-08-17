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EV & Sustainability

Hyundai opens orders for £22,245 IONIQ 3 EV

The 61kWh IONIQ 3 is expected to offer a range of 308 miles, although testing is not yet complete.

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Hyundai has opened UK orders for the IONIQ 3 electric vehicle (EV), with prices starting at £22,245 and a choice of 42kWh or 61kWh batteries.

The 61kWh IONIQ 3 is expected to offer a range of 308 miles, although testing is not yet complete.

For £22,245, the IONIQ 3 Advance with the 42kWh battery offers a range of around 210 miles, as well as a smart key, rear view monitor and smart cruise control.

It is also available with the 61kWh battery for £24,245, including the £1,500 Hyundai Reservation Saving, which is offered in place of the Electric Car Grant.

Hyundai expects 61kWh variants to qualify for the £1,500 grant once the assessment is complete.

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Advance models are the only IONIQ 3 variants to be offered with the smaller battery.

The Premium model starts at £25,945, and adds 17-inch alloy wheels, battery heating and pre-conditioning, a wireless phone charger, and rain-sensing wipers.

Ultimate models start at £28,445, adding 18-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, Highway Drive Assist, and lumbar support.

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At the top of the range is the IONIQ 3 N Line Evo, which offers N Line styling, 19-inch alloy wheels, surround view monitor, and remote smart parking assistant.

Available options include the £1,250 EV Pack, which adds vehicle-to-load (V2L) and a heat pump; the £2,500 Comfort Pack, which adds a Bose sound system, front Relation Seats, ventilated front seats, and an acoustic windscreen; and the £1,500 Design Pack, which adds a two-tone roof.

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Ashley Andrew, president at Hyundai and Genesis UK, said: “The IONIQ name is already one of the most recognised and trusted among EV buyers who recognise it stands for smart design, real-world efficiency, and leading technology.

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“With IONIQ 3, we’re taking that legacy into a new space with a model that delivers genuine EV innovation at a price point that makes electric mobility attainable for even more households.”

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