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EV & Sustainability

Hyundai opens UK orders for ECG-qualifying face-lifted IONIQ 6

Prices start at £33,240 including the grant, while all models use a new 84kWh battery, for a range of up to 422 miles.

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Hyundai IONIQ 6
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Hyundai has opened UK orders for the facelifted IONIQ 6, which qualifies for the full £3,750 Electric Car Grant in certain trims.

Prices start at £33,240 including the grant, while all models use a new 84kWh battery, for a range of up to 422 miles.

Only the Premium Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) an N Line RWD are eligible for the full grant.

RWD models have 229PS and the full 422 miles of range, while All Wheel Drive (AWD) models have 325PS and up to 354 miles of range.

Prices for the AWD model start at £43,490.

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UK deliveries will start in early 2027.

Along with the new battery, the face-lifted Hyundai IONIQ 6 introduces styling changes, improved aerodynamics and an updated interior.

All models have a heat pump, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and Highway Drive Assist 2.

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N Line models add black 20-inch alloy wheels, heated outer rear seats, black exterior styling, and seats with cloth and leather upholstery.

The N Line Evo adds front relaxation seats, an electric sunroof, a head-up display, a suede headliner, and ventilated front seats.

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Prices for the N Line start at £36,240, while the N Line Evo starts at £43,270, rising to £46,770 for the AWD model.

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Ashley Andrew, president of Hyundai and Genesis UK, said: “The new IONIQ 6’s electrified streamliner look is more dynamic than ever, while enhanced specification and realigned pricing strengthen its appeal for customers seeking style, technology and value.

“The addition of the Government’s Electric Car Grant to IONIQ 6 makes this compelling package even more accessible.”

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