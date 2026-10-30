ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/hyundai-opens-uk-orders-for-ecg-qualifying-face-lifted-ioniq-6/

Hyundai has opened UK orders for the facelifted IONIQ 6, which qualifies for the full £3,750 Electric Car Grant in certain trims.

Prices start at £33,240 including the grant, while all models use a new 84kWh battery, for a range of up to 422 miles.

Only the Premium Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) an N Line RWD are eligible for the full grant.

RWD models have 229PS and the full 422 miles of range, while All Wheel Drive (AWD) models have 325PS and up to 354 miles of range.

Prices for the AWD model start at £43,490.

ADVERTISEMENT

UK deliveries will start in early 2027.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

Along with the new battery, the face-lifted Hyundai IONIQ 6 introduces styling changes, improved aerodynamics and an updated interior.

All models have a heat pump, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and Highway Drive Assist 2.