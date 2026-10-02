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Hyundai reveals fifth-generation Tucson

The new Tucson features Hyundai's 'Art of Steel' design language, and is larger in every dimension than its predecessor.

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Hyundai Tucson
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Hyundai has revealed the fifth-generation Tucson, with petrol, hybrid and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrains available.

The new Tucson features Hyundai’s ‘Art of Steel’ design language, and is larger in every dimension than its predecessor.

On the interior, the Tucson has a 9.9-inch digital instrument cluster, an optional head-up display, and a central screen of up to 17 inches.

Hyundai has retained physical buttons for key functions such as climate control.

A heated, metal-coated windscreen is available, allowing the car to be de-iced in 15 minutes. It also keeps the interior two degrees cooler than a standard windscreen.

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Other available features include an Ergo Motion massaging driver’s seat, Micro Pixel Lighting, and Memory Reverse Assist, that can record up to 50 metres of forward driving, then support the driver in reversing along the same path.

All three of the available powertrains use a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

Petrol-only models output 150PS, can tow up to 1,700kg, and are available with a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

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Hybrid models add a 1.49kWh battery, and produce 245PS. Two wheel drive or all wheel drive variants are offered, and towing capacity is 1,910kg.

The Hyundai Tucson Hybrid offers Stay Mode, allowing the climate control, sound system and USB ports to function while the engine is switched off.

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PHEV models have a 17.1kWh battery and output 292PS. Electric range is around 50 miles, and the Tucson PHEV can tow up to 1,810kg.

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European-market Tucson models will be built at Hyundai’s plant in the Czech Republic.

Xavier Martinet, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor Europe, said: “Renewing an icon is never easy. We could have played it safe and simply evolved a successful model.

“But that is not Hyundai’s style. We challenged ourselves to move Tucson forward in every area that matters to customers, from design and comfort to technology and efficiency.

“The result is not simply the next Tucson. It is the best Tucson we have ever made.

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