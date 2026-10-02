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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/hyundai-reveals-fifth-generation-tucson/

Hyundai has revealed the fifth-generation Tucson, with petrol, hybrid and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrains available.

The new Tucson features Hyundai’s ‘Art of Steel’ design language, and is larger in every dimension than its predecessor.

On the interior, the Tucson has a 9.9-inch digital instrument cluster, an optional head-up display, and a central screen of up to 17 inches.

Hyundai has retained physical buttons for key functions such as climate control.

A heated, metal-coated windscreen is available, allowing the car to be de-iced in 15 minutes. It also keeps the interior two degrees cooler than a standard windscreen.

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Other available features include an Ergo Motion massaging driver’s seat, Micro Pixel Lighting, and Memory Reverse Assist, that can record up to 50 metres of forward driving, then support the driver in reversing along the same path.

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All three of the available powertrains use a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

Petrol-only models output 150PS, can tow up to 1,700kg, and are available with a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.