ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/hyundai-reveals-second-generation-bayon/

Hyundai has revealed the second generation of its Bayon, featuring the ‘Art of Steel’ design language as with the recently-redesigned Tucson.

The range will launch with 1.0-litre petrol engines, while a hybrid model will be added later.

90PS or 115PS variants of the 1.0-litre turbocharged engine are offered, with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The hybrid model will combine a 1.6-litre petrol engine with an electric motor, for a total of 138PS. Details of the hybrid’s battery are yet to be confirmed.

For the second generation model, Hyundai has added dual 12.3-inch screens on the interior, Digital Key 2, increased rear legroom with reclining seats, and optional matte paint.

ADVERTISEMENT

Available equipment includes an eight-speaker Bose sound system, heated and ventilated front seats, and an openable panoramic sunroof.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

The petrol Bayon offers 440 litres of boot space.

Hyundai Motor Türkiye will produce the Bayon for European markets.