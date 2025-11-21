Hyundai Santa Fe review: Range Rover looks for half the price

The Santa Fe brings Range Rover attitude without the premium price, mixing bold design, big space and hybrid efficiency in a way rivals can’t ignore.

The Hyundai Santa Fe plugin hybrid makes its point instantly. While most SUVs blur into the background, this one turns up with sharp edges and real intent. Hyundai has dropped the apologetic approach and given the Santa Fe a shape that actually means something. At last, it has an identity of its own.

The interior backs that up. Hyundai has produced a cabin that is not just well made but genuinely impressive. The materials, layout and finish are all considered, and the 13.2-inch central screen gives the dash a level of presence usually found in more expensive models.

The 12.3-inch instrument cluster delivers clarity and a sense of modernity that many rivals struggle to match. It feels like Hyundai has raised its own bar and expects others to follow.

The hybrid setup is equally direct in its purpose. A 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with a 30.8-kilowatt-hour battery gives a combined 261 horsepower. The real headline is not the acceleration figure but the efficiency.

Hyundai’s test figure of 173 miles per gallon may be unrealistic in everyday use, but it demonstrates what the system is capable of. In typical conditions you can expect high thirties or mid-forties, which is strong for a vehicle of this size and weight. It is practical, usable efficiency rather than theoretical marketing optimism.

The Santa Fe’s cabin mixes sharp lines with a wide digital display setup, giving it a modern, uncluttered feel.

The electric-only range of 36 miles is enough for short commutes or local work, and the hybrid blending on longer journeys feels controlled and predictable. Emissions of 37 micrograms of carbon dioxide per kilometre position the Santa Fe well for SME fleets wanting to reduce their footprint without compromising practicality.

On the road, the Santa Fe is composed. It avoids the lurching and wallowing that defined older large SUVs. The suspension deals with broken surfaces confidently and body roll is kept in check. It feels settled and predictable, which is exactly what business drivers need on long days or varied routes.

The challenge, however, is price. At £52,000, the Santa Fe faces tough competition. Chinese manufacturers are now producing well-equipped SUVs for roughly half that figure.

The Santa Fe’s squared-off styling stands out on rural roads, giving it real presence among traditional SUVs.

This pushes the Santa Fe into premium-adjacent territory without carrying a premium badge. Yet the car’s design, interior quality, efficiency and space all give it a credible argument at this price point.

Space is one of its defining strengths. With the final row folded, it offers 571 litres of room. Fold both rear rows and that expands to nearly 2,000 litres. That is genuine versatility, and it matters for SMEs who rely on a single vehicle to cover both work and family duties. The Santa Fe handles bulky loads easily and the interior layout keeps it usable day to day.

The overall impression is clear: the Hyundai Santa Fe plugin hybrid is a large, confident and well-executed SUV that offers serious efficiency, generous practicality and a noticeably higher level of interior quality than many might expect. It is not the cheapest option, but it has a distinct identity and delivers capability that will appeal to SMEs looking for something more substantial than the usual choices.