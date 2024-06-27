Search
Hyundai takes on EV small car market with Inster

Hyundai has unveiled the Inster electric city car, which will go on UK sale in spring 2025 at a predicted price from around £22,000.

Andrew Charman

240627 hyundai inster 1

27 June 2024

Hyundai has unveiled a new electric city car dubbed the Inster, which will go on UK sale in spring 2025 at a price that observers predict could start from around £22,000 on the road.

Revealed at the Busan International Mobility Show, the small four-seat car is based on a model called the Casper sold in petrol form in Hyundai’s home market of South Korea. the EV will offer a range between charges of up to 220 miles which its makers claim is best in segment.

The Casper has had its body and wheelbase extended to accommodate the battery pack of the Inster, which Hyundai says will sit between traditional A-segment city cars and larger B-segment superminis. It will be manoeuvrable but offer plenty of flexible interior space – including the ability to fold all seats flat including the driver’s.

The car is also expected to sell on its technology. The interior will include a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display and 10.25-inch central touchscreen infotainment system, while other technology on offer will include wireless smartphone charging, 64-colour LED ambient lighting and a digital key.

240627 hyundai inster 2

Safety equipment available for the car will include a complete suite of driver-assistance technologies.

Insters will be available with 42kWh batteries as standard, with a long-range 49kWh variant on the options list. The motor will deliver 97hp in the base car and 115hp in the long-range version. The cars will be able to use 120kW fast chargers to replenish the battery from 10 to 80% in 30 minutes, and will carry an 11kW on-board charger as standard.

A battery heating system and heat pump will be available for the car as will vehicle-to-load ability allowing the powering of external electric equipment.

Unveiling the Inster Hyundai design head Simon Lousy said that the car takes the small SUV image to a bold new place for the global audience. “Inster punches well above its weight with distinctive design and an interior that maximizes its potential in exciting, customer-centric ways. With Inster we’re redefining what it means to drive a sub-compact EV.”

The Inster will go on sale first in Korea this summer followed by a European roll-out early in 2025. A second model with more rugged styling, the Inster Cross, will join the range later.

Andrew Charman

Andrew Charman

Andrew Charman has been a motoring journalist for more than 30 years, writing about vehicles, technology and the industry. He is a Guild of Motoring Writers committee member and has won several awards including for his business coverage.

