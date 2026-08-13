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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/hyundai-vehicle-data-added-to-volteras-platform-expanding-coverage-to-36-brands/

Hyundai vehicle data is now available through the Volteras Connect API and Volteras Platform, due to a partnership with Hyundai Connected Mobility, giving fleets, leasing companies and mobility providers direct access to connected vehicle data from Hyundai’s eligible model range.

This latest integration expands Volteras’ OEM coverage to 36 brands.

Volteras partners with global manufacturers to deliver OEM-grade data through a single, normalised API, with no hardware needed.

By connecting directly to Hyundai’s Pleo Fleet API, customers gain access to accurate vehicle information for eligible models that can be integrated into existing fleet, mobility, insurance and operational platforms.

Customers can access Hyundai vehicle data to support driver engagement, vehicle utilisation, risk management, maintenance triggers, charging behaviour, end-of-contract forecasting and identify which vehicles are most suitable for electrification.

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Because the data is sourced directly from Hyundai’s native connected vehicle systems, customers benefit from improved accuracy, security and reliability, without the complexity of aftermarket telematics hardware.

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Peter Wilson, CEO at Volteras, said: “Hyundai is one of the world’s most important automotive brands, and making its connected vehicle data available through the Volteras Platform is a significant step forward for our customers.

“Fleets are increasingly looking for accurate, OEM-grade intelligence to help them operate more efficiently and plan for electrification. Adding Hyundai to our platform ensures they can access that insight through a single, unified source.”