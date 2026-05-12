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i247 appoints director of customer success

The newly created role is focused on deepening customer partnerships and enhancing long-term value.

Milly Standing

12 May 2026

Corporate Fleets

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i247

Outsourced fleet management provider i247 Group has appointed Alex Abraham (pictured), formerly of Volkswagen Financial Services, as its director of customer success.

The newly created role is focused on deepening customer partnerships and enhancing long-term value.

The appointment marks the first senior hire following recent investment in the Group by LDC and reflects i247’s commitment to accelerating its customer-centric growth strategy.

Backed by LDC, i247 Group said it is increasing investment in its people, technology and service delivery to support evolving fleet requirements.

Abraham joined the group in March, following eight years at Volkswagen Financial Services, where she served as fleet supply manager.

Having worked closely with i247 as a customer, she brings an understanding of client expectations, operational complexity and the realities of managing large-scale fleet requirements.

She also brings over two decades of experience leading outsourced operations and customer-focused teams, including roles at Telegen UK and Reed Talent Solutions.

Steve Thornton, commercial director for i247 Group, said: “Customer success has always been at the heart of what we do.

“This investment reflects our commitment to strengthen that focus even further.

“The creation of the Director of Customer Success role ensures we continue to deliver exceptional service while unlocking greater value for our existing customers.

“Alex brings outstanding experience from both a customer and operational perspective, making her ideally placed to lead the team.”

Abraham will lead i247’s account management function, she aims to embed a more proactive, insight-led approach to customer engagement.

She will focus on strengthening long-term partnerships, aligning service delivery more closely with customer objectives, and creating additional value through the Group’s technology platform.

Abraham added: “Having worked with i247 Group as a customer for many years, I’ve seen first-hand the company’s customer first culture and its commitment to partnerships and supporting customer needs in our ever- changing industry. That made the decision to join an easy one.

“I’m looking forward to building on the Group’s strong customer foundations – working closely with our partners to anticipate their needs, driving greater value from our services, and supporting them in navigating an increasingly complex and data-driven fleet landscape.”

i247 Group brought together industry leaders for a roundtable to explore fleet driver safety, hosted by the British Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association (BVRLA).

The event highlighted a gap in driver understanding of new vehicle technologies such as ADAS, reinforcing the importance of ongoing customer support throughout the fleet lifecycle.

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