i247 appoints operations director to advance innovation

Juliana Giebel brings over 20 years’ experience from leadership roles, including senior positions in the fleet and tourism industries.

Milly Standing

1 October 2025

i247

i247 Group, a provider of software solutions and outsourced fleet management services, appointed Juliana Giebel (pictured) as operations director to drive growth and support the company’s innovation.

Giebel brings over 20 years’ experience from leadership roles in the UK and Germany, including senior positions in the fleet and tourism industries.

Most recently, she was senior fleet director at Sixt Rent a Car UK, where i247 said she spent seven years driving transformation, efficiency, and team development.

Giebel said: “I was drawn to i247 Group because of its reputation for operational excellence, commitment to innovation and its strong culture.

“The opportunity to lead a significant team in a rapidly scaling business represents an exciting next step in my career.

“My goal is to support the rapid implementation of emerging technologies and empower our teams to deliver exceptional customer service.”

In this role, Giebel will lead the more than 200-person operations team and oversee customer service delivery.

She will work closely with Les Kerjenski, the group’s technical director, to harness the latest technology, including artificial intelligence (AI).

Sam Mason, managing director for i247 Group, said: “Juliana’s appointment is a core part of our strategy to invest now for the future of the business.

“Her track record of driving business performance aligns perfectly with our ambition to set the highest possible standards of customer service.

“With Juliana on board, we are even better placed to deliver technology-driven, innovative solutions that will shape the future of fleet management.”

The announcement follows i247 Group’s move to its Poole headquarters in June, designed to support the company’s next phase of expansion.

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
