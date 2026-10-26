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Technology & Innovation

i247 Group appoints Steve Jones as director of operational excellence and transformation

Jones brings three decades of fleet industry experience to i247 Group, predominantly working for fleet management companies.

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i247 Group, a provider of technology-driven fleet management solutions, has appointed fleet executive Steve Jones (pictured) as director of operational excellence and transformation.

Jones brings three decades of fleet industry experience to i247 Group, predominantly working for fleet management companies.

His previous roles include senior positions at Lex Autolease and LeasePlan, followed by three years as customer service director at Ayvens.

In this role, Jones will oversee i247 Group’s day-to-day operations and reshape its operational strategy to support future growth.

His remit will include developing ways to strengthen business performance and enhance the customer experience.

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Jones said: “I’m delighted to be joining i247 Group.

“The business is incredibly dynamic, deeply committed to its customers and has ambitious transformation plans.

“My focus will be on identifying opportunities to improve how we operate, ensuring we remain at the forefront of solutions and deliver the highest standards of service and support.

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“I’m looking forward to helping build the capability and structures needed to support the Group’s exciting future.”

Jones is joining i247 Group’s senior leadership team, reporting directly to managing director Sam Mason.

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Mason said: “Steve brings significant experience from across the fleet sector, including an excellent track record blending customer service, transformational change and business growth.

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“His experience will be really valuable as we continue to strengthen our operational capability and develop our growth strategy, backed by the investment from LDC.”

This latest appointment follows the appointment of Phil Greaves as key account director and Loren Roche being promoted to people and culture leader, as well as Alex Abraham joining as director of customer success from Volkswagen Financial Services earlier this year.

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