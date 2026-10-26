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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/i247-group-appoints-steve-jones-as-director-of-operational-excellence-and-transformation/

i247 Group, a provider of technology-driven fleet management solutions, has appointed fleet executive Steve Jones (pictured) as director of operational excellence and transformation.

Jones brings three decades of fleet industry experience to i247 Group, predominantly working for fleet management companies.

His previous roles include senior positions at Lex Autolease and LeasePlan, followed by three years as customer service director at Ayvens.

In this role, Jones will oversee i247 Group’s day-to-day operations and reshape its operational strategy to support future growth.

His remit will include developing ways to strengthen business performance and enhance the customer experience.

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Jones said: “I’m delighted to be joining i247 Group.

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“The business is incredibly dynamic, deeply committed to its customers and has ambitious transformation plans.

“My focus will be on identifying opportunities to improve how we operate, ensuring we remain at the forefront of solutions and deliver the highest standards of service and support.