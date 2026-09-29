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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/i247-group-appoints-two-senior-leaders/

i247 Group, a provider of technology-driven fleet management solutions, has made two appointments to its senior team.

Phil Greaves (pictured, left) joins the group as key account director, to support the account management team.

He will oversee two of the group’s major customer accounts, with a particular focus on tyre management.

He brings over 30 years’ industry experience, most recently at ATS Euromaster.

The move aims to support the business’s expansion following investment from private equity firm LDC.

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Greaves said: “I’m delighted to be joining i247 Group at such an exciting stage in its growth.

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“The business has built an excellent reputation for customer service and innovation, and I’m looking forward to using my industry experience to build strong customer relationships and support their evolving fleet requirements.”

Further senior management changes include the promotion of Loren Roche (pictured, right) to people and culture leader.