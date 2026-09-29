Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/i247-group-appoints-two-senior-leaders/
i247 Group, a provider of technology-driven fleet management solutions, has made two appointments to its senior team.
Phil Greaves (pictured, left) joins the group as key account director, to support the account management team.
He will oversee two of the group’s major customer accounts, with a particular focus on tyre management.
He brings over 30 years’ industry experience, most recently at ATS Euromaster.
The move aims to support the business’s expansion following investment from private equity firm LDC.
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Greaves said: “I’m delighted to be joining i247 Group at such an exciting stage in its growth.
“The business has built an excellent reputation for customer service and innovation, and I’m looking forward to using my industry experience to build strong customer relationships and support their evolving fleet requirements.”
Further senior management changes include the promotion of Loren Roche (pictured, right) to people and culture leader.
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Roche has been with i247 Group for four years, previously serving as human resources manager.
In this position, she will lead the group’s people strategy, culture and internal communications to help the business maintain its employee culture as it continues to grow.
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Roche said: “As i247 Group expands, it’s important to us that we continue to strengthen our culture and the overall employee experience.
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“My focus is on driving our people strategy as the business continues to evolve, while reinforcing the values that have made i247 Group so successful to date.
“I’ll be working closely with our senior leadership team and the wider business to improve how work feels day to day and ensure our people feel supported, engaged and connected to the business.”
Sam Mason, managing director at i247 Group, added: “Bringing Phil and Loren into these key roles reflects our commitment to attracting and developing the people who will support the next phase of i247 Group’s growth.
“Following LDC’s backing, we’re strengthening both our customer-facing and internal teams to continue delivering the high levels of service our customers expect, while creating an environment where our people can thrive.
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“Investing in talented people is a core part of our long-term growth strategy.”