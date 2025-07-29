  
i247 Group pushes for growth with new Poole premises

The facility adds 12,000 square meters of office space to the Group’s footprint.

Milly Standing

29 July 2025

i247

i247 Group, a provider of outsourced fleet management, has moved into Willis Way, Poole, aiming to enhance its capacity for ongoing growth.

The facility adds 12,000 square meters of office space to the group’s footprint.

Technology was central to the design, including a collaboration and innovation hub and a call centre, intending to support its drive for innovation and good operational practice.

Sam Mason, managing director for i247 Group, said: “Relocating to Willis Way marks a major and exciting milestone in our growth journey.

“The new headquarters is designed to enhance collaboration and communication, while reflecting our long-term commitment to both our people and our investment in technology.

“With an open-plan layout and modern infrastructure, the space provides a more dynamic and forward-thinking working environment we can all be proud of.

“Ultimately this move will enable us to work more effectively, and deliver an even better service for our customers.”

The building’s design aimed to reflect i247 Group’s wider commitment to environmental responsibility, while the central location will reduce commuting time and mileage for 90% of employees.

The business is also introducing a cycle-to-work scheme alongside installing solar panels intended to further reduce the Group’s carbon footprint.

The relocation looks to align with i247 Group’s ambition to support the fleet industry in transitioning toward a greener future.

As part of this focus, the Group published a report titled ‘Fleet Sustainability – Beyond EV’, featuring insight from a March round table that brought together industry experts to debate how fleets can be more sustainable.

Steve Thornton, commercial director for i247 Group, said: “We recognise that our marketplace is evolving rapidly, and the strategies that serve us today won’t guarantee success tomorrow.

“This move represents a key step in our broader roadmap of transformation and investment in change. It marks an incredibly exciting chapter in our journey.”

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
