i247 Group to gather fleet leaders in TCO round-table

‘Fleet Futures – Redefining TCO in a Changing Landscape’ will debate how fleets can balance upfront investment in vehicles and technology with long-term savings.

i247 Group, a provider of software solutions and outsourced fleet management, is bringing together leaders from across the fleet sector to debate the future of total cost of ownership (TCO) in a changing industry.

The round-table will be hosted at Zoom’s ‘Boardroom of the Future’ in the Zoom Experience Center in Holborn, London.

Taking place on 4th November, ‘Fleet Futures – Redefining TCO in a Changing Landscape’ will see invited experts debate how fleets can balance upfront investment in vehicles and technology with long-term savings.

David Legg, director of propositions and partnerships at i247 Group, said: “As fleets navigate an era of rapid technological change against a backdrop of tightening budgets, understanding the true cost of ownership has never been more critical.

“Through this round table, i247 Group aims to bring together experts from across the fleet supply chain to share insight, explore new approaches, and show how data can drive better-informed and cost-effective strategies for fleets.”

A central theme will be to explore how advances in technology, including AI and data-led decision making, can redefine TCO strategies across automotive.

Targa Telematics was selected as a supporting event partner for its expertise in connected mobility and telematics solutions for fleets.

Chris Horbowyj, commercial director at Targa Viasat UK, added: “Targa Telematics is delighted to support the forthcoming round table.

“We know that a data-driven approach can generate fleet savings, reduce inefficiencies and cut TCO – which is particularly important as electrification accelerates.

“Collaboration across the industry is critical to help businesses leverage technology and innovation – we look forward to sharing our insights at what promises to be a thought-provoking debate.”

Other panellists include John Howe, managing director at Michelin UK, James Cousens, head of roads policy at the AA, Felicity Kelly, head of connected mobility at Motability, Samantha Harrison, head of commercial B2B at Autoglass, Steve Thornton, commercial director at i247 Group, and Matthew Lees, head of enterprise sales at Flock Insurance.

Selected for their expertise, the panel will also see Amanda Brandon, director of member engagement at the BVRLA, Malcolm Fryer, head of fleet and EU remarketing at BYD, and John Peters, head of consulting at Arval BNP Paribas Group.

Insights from the discussion will be captured in a publicly available report, available on i247 Group’s website.

The event follows the i247 Group’s inaugural roundtable, ‘Fleet Sustainability – Beyond EV,’ held in March, and aims to form a part of the company’s ongoing focus on thought leadership and innovation in fleet management.