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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/iam-roadsmart-calls-for-increased-govt-support-for-older-drivers/

IAM RoadSmart has called on the Government to increase support for older drivers, by making mature driver reviews more accessible and affordable, alongside moving away from self-declaration for eyesight and medical fitness.

Former Formula 1 World Champion Nigel Mansell CBE (pictured, left) backed the call after he completed his own IAM RoadSmart Mature Driver Review.

Research conducted by the road safety charity found that 46% of UK adults have had a “difficult conversation” with an older relative about their driving.

85% of those surveyed by IAM RoadSmart backed compulsory eye tests for drivers over the age of 70.

IAM RoadSmart said that drivers tend to adapt their driving habits in response to changes in confidence, health and other factors as they get older.

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Its Mature Driver Reviews take an hour and do not end in a pass or fail. Drivers complete the review in their own vehicle, and are given expert feedback on their driver behaviours and confidence.

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Mansell said: “It was a great experience and a real confidence boost. What surprised me most was how much road conditions and driving environments have changed over the years.

“The review showed that no matter how much experience you have, there’s always something new to learn. Roads are busier than ever; technology is constantly evolving and it’s important to keep your skills up to date.