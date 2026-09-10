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Maintenance & Safety

IAM RoadSmart launches fleet accreditation scheme

The scheme is aligned with the latest PACTS work-related road safety framework.

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IAM RoadSmart has launched a fleet accreditation scheme, intending to improve risk management among businesses.

The scheme is aligned with the latest Parliamentary Advisory Council for Transport Safety (PACTS) work-related road safety framework.

Real-world evidence is the basis for fleet accreditation, with Bronze, Silver, and Gold tiers awarded.

Bronze tier fleets are recognised for meeting essential legal and duty of care requirements, while Silver is awarded to fleets that actively manage and improve performance using data.

Gold status is for fleets that can demonstrate they have a fully embedded, proactive road safety culture.

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To partake, fleets submit evidence of their driver risk policies, telematics and incident data, along with training records.

Evidence is assessed across four areas: management, compliance, risk management, and performance.

IAM RoadSmart will provide fleets with a diagnostic report, analysing findings, identifying gaps in policy, and providing recommendations for improvement.

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Nicholas Lyes, policy and external communications director at IAM RoadSmart, said: “Achieving an IAM RoadSmart accreditation is an effective way for organisations to improve road safety by reducing driving risk and helping to prevent collisions.

“It also helps them to identify high-risk drivers through meaningful data, build a positive safety culture, and show compliance with health & safety and driving for work responsibilities.

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“Demonstrating their commitment to employee and public safety will also help organisations to enhance their reputation and differentiate them from their competitors.

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“This is while increasing operational efficiency in the form of reduced vehicle damage and downtime, improved journey efficiency, and lower fleet operating costs through better driver performance.

“Unlike schemes that focus solely on compliance, our programme goes the extra mile to embed safer driving behaviours while demonstrating a genuine commitment to protecting employees, customers, and the wider community.”

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