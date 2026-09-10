ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/iam-roadsmart-launches-fleet-accreditation-scheme/

IAM RoadSmart has launched a fleet accreditation scheme, intending to improve risk management among businesses.

The scheme is aligned with the latest Parliamentary Advisory Council for Transport Safety (PACTS) work-related road safety framework.

Real-world evidence is the basis for fleet accreditation, with Bronze, Silver, and Gold tiers awarded.

Bronze tier fleets are recognised for meeting essential legal and duty of care requirements, while Silver is awarded to fleets that actively manage and improve performance using data.

Gold status is for fleets that can demonstrate they have a fully embedded, proactive road safety culture.

ADVERTISEMENT

To partake, fleets submit evidence of their driver risk policies, telematics and incident data, along with training records.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

Evidence is assessed across four areas: management, compliance, risk management, and performance.

IAM RoadSmart will provide fleets with a diagnostic report, analysing findings, identifying gaps in policy, and providing recommendations for improvement.