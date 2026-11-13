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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/iam-roadsmart-to-deliver-ndors-courses/

Road safety charity IAM RoadSmart has been granted a provisional licence to deliver courses under the National Driver Offender Retraining Scheme (NDORS).

The scheme allows eligible drivers who committed minor traffic offences to attend a paid educational course, instead of receiving a fine and penalty points on their licence.

All money from the NDORS courses will be reinvested into IAM RoadSmart’s charitable activities.

Following the granting of the provisional licence by UK Road Offender Education (UKROEd), IAM RoadSmart can now tender for a contract providing NDORS courses to a police fource.

IAM RoadSmart said it underwent a robust licencing assessment to demonstrate its capabilities to source trainers, and provide the necessary administration to facilitate cources.

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Mark Armitage, CEO at IAM RoadSmart, said: “IAM RoadSmart prides itself on being an educator in the road safety arena, and we’re delighted to obtain a provisional licence from UKROEd to enable us to play our part in the national retraining scheme.

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“We have many years’ experience in providing drink drive rehabilitation courses, so we feel expertly placed to work with the police in keeping all road users safe by providing other types of essential retraining.

“I’d like to thank UKROEd for placing their trust in us to deliver this, and for recognising the outstanding contribution that colleagues at the charity have made by offering us a licence.